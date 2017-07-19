Yankees acquire Frazier in trade

The New York Yankees made an early push for a playoff run Tuesday night, acquiring infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The Yankees currently hold the second AL wild-card spot. They’re also close to the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

“It should tell them, ‘Hey, we’re in this,’ and we need to continue to play and play hard and play better than we’ve done,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after a 6-3 victory in Minnesota. “But it should be a pick-me-up in there in a sense, like, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of people who believe in this club.’ “

Gary Sanchez sent Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon to the showers with a two-run double in the fifth that sent New York on its way to the victory. Aaron Judge added an RBI single and Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run off Ryan Pressly in the fifth after Colon was removed.

While the Yankees are making a push to the playoffs, the White Sox are looking toward the future.

As the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline nears, the last-place White Sox made their second big trade in a week. Last Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor leaguers.

Along with Clippard, the White Sox got left-handed pitcher Ian Clarkin and outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo. They also announced top prospect Yoan Moncada would be called up for Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers.

“Over the last few weeks we spent a considerable amount of time surveying the market for each of these players individually and decided the more prudent path to acquiring more talent similar to what we have over the last several months, the best path to acquiring the most potential impact talent, was to bundle these players together,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.

Frazier was a two-time All-Star with Cincinnati, but he’s in a down year. He could play first base, a position the Yankees have struggled to stabilize all season, or remain at third base and move Chase Headley from one corner to the other.

The 31-year-old Frazier, who grew up in New Jersey as a Yankees fan, was pulled from the starting lineup shortly before the White Sox hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. He spent the early part of the game in the dugout talking with Robertson.

Frazier is hitting .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. Last year, he set career highs with 40 homers and 98 RBIs. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

“It has been fun in Chicago, but I’m also excited to see what’s in store for me in New York,” Frazier said. “It’s pretty cool. It is kind of surreal right now because it all happened at once. You hear the rumors. It could have been a different team here and there. It’s the Yankees, so I’m pretty excited.”

With the Yankees playing the Twins on Wednesday afternoon, it was uncertain whether the new arrivals would make it in time for the game. What’s certain, though, is that Clippard won’t be wearing pinstripes anymore.

Drafted by the Yankees in 2003 and reacquired in a deadline trade last summer with Arizona, Clippard was 1-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 40 games. The 32-year-old right-hander hit a rough patch in mid-June that lasted into the All-Star break.

This is the fourth time he’s been traded in less than three seasons.

“From a lifestyle standpoint, it’s getting kind of frustrating,” Clippard said. “And from a team standpoint, I love these guys. I love this organization. We’re playing well, and we’re in the thick of things. To leave is gut-wrenching for me. But it is what it is, and there’s nothing as players that we can do about it.”

He’ll be replaced by the righty Robertson, who’s eagerly returning to his original team. The 32-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA, successful on 13 of 14 save chances. He broke in with the Yankees in 2008 and had 39 saves in 2014, before becoming a free agent and signing a four-year contract with the White Sox.

Astros 6, Mariners 2

In Houston, Norichika Aoki doubled, scored a run and drove in another to help the Astros pull away to a win over Seattle on Tuesday.

Aoki came to the plate in the fourth inning with the Astros leading 2-0 with one down and a runner on first. A throwing error advanced the runner before Aoki pulled a fat 3-1 slider for an RBI double to right.

“I put a good swing on it,” Aoki said of the first pitch he saw all game that was in the heart of the zone. “He wasn’t giving me anything good to hit, so it was big for me to suddenly jump on that mistake and not let it go by.”

Aoki, who went 1-for-3, scored from second on George Springer’s RBI double to make it a 4-0 game.

Rays 4, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Adeiny Hechavarria and Shane Peterson hit consecutive two-out RBI singles off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied to beat the Athletics.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his second home run in two games while Logan Morrison walked and scored, helping the Rays to their fifth win in six games against the A’s.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4 (15)

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez hit drive out of Fenway Park in the 15th inning, giving the Red Sox the victory in a rain-delayed game that ended at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday.

Ramirez connected for his 15th homer with one out off Mike Bolsinger (0-3), sending a drive over the left-field wall against the Blue Jays’ eighth pitcher. Hector Velazquez (2-1), Boston’s fifth pitcher, got the win.

Orioles 12, Rangers 1

In Baltimore, Chris Davis homered in a six-run first inning, added a grand slam in the fourth and finished with a career-high six RBIs to help the Orioles breeze past Texas.

It was the 19th career multihomer game for Davis, making his fifth start since coming off the disabled list with an oblique strain. Baltimore’s cleanup hitter hadn’t gone deep since June 10 and has 16 home runs after hitting 38 last season.

Tigers 9, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Nicholas Castellanos homered twice and drove in five runs, and Detroit scored five times in the second inning.

Castellanos also tripled to finish a double shy of the cycle. Victor Martinez drove in a pair of runs, and the Tigers, who began selling ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, still managed to give fill-in starter Matt Boyd (3-5) plenty of support in his return from the minors.

Dodgers 1, White Sox 0

In Chicago, Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th victory and Los Angeles edged the White Sox Tuesday night for its 10th straight victory.

Kershaw (15-2) made his first start since the All-Star break, scattering seven hits and a walk to post his 11th win in a row.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball at 65-29, have won 30 of 34. This is the second 10-game winning streak of the season for the NL West leaders.

Nationals 4, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Bryce Harper went 4-for-4 with a homer, and he tripled and scored on Ryan Zimmerman’s tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning of Washington’s sixth straight victory.

Harper and Mike Trout traded first-inning homers, but Harper won the superstar duel with another spectacular offensive game in his 24-for-51 July. He barely missed hitting for the cycle when he was out by a few millimeters at second while trying to stretch a single in the third inning.

Trout went 1-for-4 with an RBI groundout in the ninth as the Angels rallied against new Washington reliever Sean Doolittle, who got a hairy save.

Phillies 5, Marlins 2

In Miami, Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit, eighth-inning single for the Marlins in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia.

The hit moved Ichiro ahead of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson and into sole possession of 23rd on the majors’ career hit list at 3,056.

With the game tied 2-2 in the seventh, Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa took the mound and surrendered a walk and a single with one out. A double play allowed Tazawa to notch his eighth-straight scoreless outing, but the right-hander was not pleased with himself.

“I wasn’t that good,” he said. “Something was off. Perhaps I’ll just write this off and move on. I was able to get the double play because I put my trust in the catcher (J.T. Realmuto), and we were able to throw off the timing of a batter who was keen to swing.”

Cubs 5, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer, John Lackey earned his first win in a month and Chicago won its fifth straight game.

Rain delayed the start of the game for 2 hours, 30 minutes.

The defending World Series champion Cubs moved three games over .500 for the first time since winning at Miami on June 6. Chicago is 2½ games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Pirates 4, Brewers 3

In Pittsburgh, Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a victory over Milwaukee.

Marte went 1-for-3 in his return from an 80-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. David Freese put the Pirates ahead to stay with an RBI single off reliever Oliver Drake (3-3) later in the inning.

Diamondbacks 11, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and Arizona slugged its way past the Reds.

Rey Fuentes added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, All-Star outfielder Jake Lamb had a two-run triple and Arizona ended a five-game skid by tying a season high with nine extra-base hits — one from each spot in the order.

Cardinals 5, Mets 0

In New York, Michael Wacha threw a three-hitter for his first career shutout, Matt Carpenter had four hits, and St. Louis beat the Mets.

Wacha (7-3) has won his last four starts. He struck out eight and walked one in his 99th career start.

Giants 2, Indians 1 (10)

In San Francisco, Eduardo Nunez hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Giants snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie started the winning rally with a leadoff double against Cody Allen (0-5) to celebrate his 30th birthday. Denard Span then reached on a bunt single that sent pinch-runner Kelby Tomlinson to third.

Rockies 9, Padres 7

In Denver, Carlos Gonzalez lined a two-run double for his first extra-base hit in nearly a month, Gerardo Parra reached base five times and Colorado beat San Diego.

Mark Reynolds added a three-run homer in the first for the Rockies, who have won three in a row. It was also win No. 1,000 for Colorado at Coors Field.