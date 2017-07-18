Peguero, Karashima guide Eagles past Fighters

Designated hitter Carlos Peguero belted a solo homer and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to help the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles defeat the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 5-1 on Tuesday.

Starter Wataru Karashima (7-4) limited Nippon Ham to one run on four hits and two walks over six innings, and three relievers combined to keep the Fighters scoreless the rest of the way.

The Eagles earned their fifth straight win.

“As always, I went on the mound today just thinking about concentrating on pitching to (opposing) batters,” Karashima said after Pacific League-leading Rakuten claimed victory in their first game after the All-Star break.

“My condition was good overall, so I wasn’t really conscious (about who was batting) and just aimed for the catcher’s mitt,” said the 26-year-old lefty who kept his calm after Fighters slugger Sho Nakata led off the fourth with a double and then retired B randon Laird, Shohei Otani and Yadir Drake in order to end the inning.

Rakuten got on the scoreboard first, with Hiroaki Shimauchi doubling home a run in the third. Peguero hit his 21st home run of the season in the sixth off Kohei Arihara (5-7), and the Dominican also had a bases-loaded RBI hit in the visitors’ three-run eighth.

Laird produced the Fighters’ only run with a solo shot in the sixth, and the hosts lost their fourth straight game.

The weekday day game drew 10,692 spectators to Hakodate Ocean Stadium.

Marines 4, Buffaloes 0

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Shota Ishimine opened the scoring with an RBI hit in the sixth and pinch hitter Kazuya Fukuura cleared the bases with a double in the seventh as Chiba Lotte blanked Orix.

Marines starter Yuki Karakawa was ejected in the third for a dangerous pitch, but five relievers, including rookie Yuki Ariyoshi (1-4), held the Buffaloes in check, giving up only two hits in all.

Hawks 3, Lions 1

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Fukuoka SoftBank’s Rick van den Hurk (8-4) struck out 11 while keeping Seibu to one run on two hits and a walk over six innings.

It was van den Hurk’s first win in about a month.

The Hawks’ Tomoki Takata went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

BayStars 1, Swallows 0

At Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama’s Takayuki Kajitani tripled home the game’s only run in the fourth inning in a win over Tokyo Yakult.

BayStars starter Joe Wieland (4-2) threw eight scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, and closer Yasuaki Yamasaki yielded two walks but managed to retire the side in the ninth.

Dragons 6, Giants 1

At Nagoya Dome, Nobumasa Fukuda broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run in the fifth and Alex Guerrero blasted a two-run homer in the next inning to lift Chunichi over Yomiuri.

The Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak.

Carp 9, Tigers 5

At Koshien Stadium, Kosuke Tanaka, Ryosuke Kikuchi and Ryuhei Matsuyama each drove in two runs to power Hiroshima past Hanshin, which lost for the first time in five games.

Carp starter Daichi Osera (6-0) allowed three runs on four hits. He walked two and hit one batter in 7-1/3 innings.