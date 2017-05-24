Disgraced Japanese men’s volleyball coach set for return to national team

Japan men’s coach Yuichi Nakagaichi, who caused a serious traffic accident last year, will rejoin the national team as of June 8, the Japan Volleyball Association announced Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Nakagaichi was ordered by the Osaka Summary Court on Monday to pay a ¥700,000 settlement. In November on the Chugoku Expressway in Hiroshima Prefecture, Nakagaichi was at the wheel when his car struck a traffic guard.

“I bear the full weight of responsibility for having caused this accident,” Nakagaichi said. “I want to carry on respectfully, and fulfill my duties as national coach responsibly.”