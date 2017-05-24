Dodgers outlast Cardinals in 13th

Logan Forsythe batted in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the first time in a month and promptly struck out in his first four at-bats.

After getting a few extra innings to find his stroke, the infielder put a celebratory cap on his return.

Forsythe doubled in a run in the 13th inning to lift the Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night after a stellar duel between starters Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn.

Forsythe returned from a DL stint with a broken toe and didn’t put a ball in play over the first nine innings. He walked in the 11th, then delivered the winning hit in the 13th, a double off Jonathan Broxton (0-1) that scored Enrique Hernandez.

“You try not to focus on the negatives,” Forsythe said of his early at-bats. “My swing didn’t feel too bad. Something was a tick off. Lance has always had my number when I’ve faced him before. Yeah, I was just trying to make adjustments. I looked at some video. Not a huge video guy. Luckily, the adjustment was made and was able to deliver for the team.”

Kershaw and Lynn struck out 10 batters and allowed a run each, with Kershaw going nine innings and Lynn pitching eight. The Cardinals got just three hits against Kershaw, and the Dodgers had two off Lynn, including Yasmani Grandal’s homer in the first inning.

Kershaw missed out on what would have been his majors-leading eighth victory when Randal Grichuk scored from second on a wild pitch in the ninth inning. Catcher Grandal failed to block the ball in the dirt and then couldn’t track down the misfire, eventually finding the ball near the Dodger dugout as Grichuk sprinted home.

“Tough pitch to block, obviously,” Kershaw said. “You hope it’s just a wild pitch. Just unfortunate. There’s no way else to put it. The way it bounced, where it ended up. Two bases on a wild pitch, that’s no fun.”

Josh Fields (1-0) pitched the 13th for Los Angeles.

Mets 9, Padres 3

In New York, Michael Conforto homered twice and had a career-high four RBIs, including three on two hits during the Mets’ biggest first inning in 13 years, and Matt Harvey won his first home start since getting suspended.

Lucas Duda broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs, and manager Terry Collins earned his 500th victory with the team.

Rockies 8, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Charlie Blackmon hit a pair of two-run homers and German Marquez tossed six effective innings for Colorado.

Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the NL leading-Rockies win their major league-best 17th road game.

Braves 6, Pirates 5

In Atlanta, Matt Adams singled in the winning run with about 200 fans left in the stands for the ninth inning, lifting the Braves over Pittsburgh in a game delayed over three hours by rain.

The delay started in the top of the seventh inning and ended at 12:51 a.m. The game finished just before 2 a.m. — 6 hours, 15 minutes after first pitch.

Cubs 4, Giants 1

In Chicago, Jon Lester pitched a four-hitter for the Cubs’ first complete game of the season, and the Cubs beat Johnny Cueto and San Francisco in a rainy rematch of last year’s playoff opener.

Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward homered for the Cubs.

Marlins 11, Athletics 9

In Oakland, Justin Bour matched his career high with four hits including his fourth home run in five games to highlight Miami’s best offensive game of the season, and the Marlins held off a late surge to beat the Athletics.

Marlins’ outfielder Ichiro Suzuki hit a two-run single, connecting off Oakland starter Jesse Hahn (1-4) in the second for his first hit since May 9 and first RBI since April 19. He scored on a Dee Gordon triple to cap a three-run frame on a 1-for-5 day.

Nationals 10, Mariners 1

In Washington, Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, and Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings for the Nationals.

Bryce Harper hit his 14th home run and Jayson Werth almost homered off Chris Bergman (1-2), who allowed all of Washington’s runs and 14 of its 15 hits.

Indians 8, Reds 7

In Cincinnati, Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland’s four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

The Indians split the two-game series in Cincinnati, and now the teams will play twice in Cleveland. The Indians have won seven of the last eight between Ohio’s teams.

Blue Jays 4, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer to lead Toronto.

Six of the first eight Blue Jays batters reached base against Jimmy Nelson (2-3).

Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 4

In Phoenix, Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered and Arizona held on for its seventh win in eight games.

Patrick Corbin (4-4) settled down after a tough start to get the victory. The left-hander went six innings plus one batter, allowing three runs and scattering eight hits.

Twins 2, Orioles 0

In Baltimore, Ervin Santana pitched a two-hitter for his 10th career shutout, Brian Dozier homered and surging Minnesota beat the Orioles.

After banging out 21 hits in a 14-7 win over Baltimore on Monday, the AL Central-leading Twins got exceptional pitching for their ninth victory in 13 games.

Santana (7-2) struck out six, walked two and permitted only one runner past first base. It was his 18th complete game, the second this season. He finished by retiring the last 14 batters.

Red Sox 11, Rangers 6

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and twice scored on wild pitches, and Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double for the Red Sox.

Rick Porcello (3-5) won for just the second time at home despite allowing 11 hits in 6⅔3 innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner gave up four earned runs.

Angels 4, Rays 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Cameron Maybin and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs to begin the game and Matt Shoemaker won his third consecutive start.

Maybin led off by homering on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Cobb (4-4). Trout connected on the next pitch for his 15th homer, including seven in his last 11 games.

Royals 6, Yankees 2

In New York, Danny Duffy beat the Yankees for the second time in a week and rookie Jorge Bonifacio capped a three-run, seventh-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run homer for Kansas City.

Lorenzo Cain, Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas also homered late for the Royals, who went deep four times in a span of nine batters.

Astros 6, Tigers 2

In Houston, Juan Centeno homered in his Astros debut and Yuli Gurriel also connected.

Houston starter Lance McCullers (5-1) allowed one hit in five innings to extend his AL-leading streak of scoreless innings to 22.