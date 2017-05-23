Kisenosato falls again; Hakuho, Harumafuji still unbeaten

Yokozuna Kisenosato’s fading hopes of winning a third consecutive championship were all but shattered with a fourth loss at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday.

Kisenosato (6-4) was bumped out by sekiwake Kotoshogiku and lost his second straight match to fall four wins behind unbeaten Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho and Harumafuji, who improved to 10-0 with five bouts left.

Kisenosato came into the tournament nursing upper left arm and chest muscle injuries and he has failed to make much of an impact.

He was easily bumped out by former ozeki Kotoshogiku, who staved off a losing record for another day with only his third win of the 15-day meet.

Seeking a record 38th career title, Hakuho stood his ground to see off the threat of Takayasu, sending the promotion-chasing sekiwake hurtling into the ringside cushions before crashing down on top of him for a hard-earned win at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Takayasu dropped to 8-2 and is in a five-way tie for second place.

Harumafuji never allowed Tochiozan (5-5) a hope as he knocked the No. 4 maegashira off his feet at the charge and then off the raised ring for a comfortable win.

After opening the tournament with back-to-back losses, Mongolian Terunofuji secured a majority of wins with a routine force out of komusubi Yoshikaze (5-5).

Goeido (6-4) then got his bid to keep his ozeki status back on track, sending second-ranked maegashira Chiyoshoma (2-8) head over heels and out of the ring to post his first win in three bouts.

Goeido posted a losing record in March and needs at least two more wins from his last five bouts to avoid demotion from sumo’s second-highest rank.