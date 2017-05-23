Moyes resigns after Sunderland’s relegation from Premier League

David Moyes quit as Sunderland manager on Monday following relegation from the English Premier League, having failed to revive a reputation damaged so badly at Manchester United.

After impressing during 11 years at Everton, Moyes has lasted less than a year in his three subsequent coaching positions.

The Scot’s once glowing career started to go wrong at United, faltering as Alex Ferguson’s successor, and was dismissed after 10 months in 2014. Moyes went to Spain in search of work but was dumped by Real Sociedad one day before completing a year in charge.

Moyes got another chance in the Premier League when Sam Allardyce resigned from Sunderland for an ill-fated one-game stint as England manager.

Moyes was hired three weeks before the start of the season, giving him little time to assess the squad and set his transfer targets.

Moyes wasn’t handed much money to spend by Sunderland’s American owner, Ellis Short, intensifying the belief that Short was looking to get out of a club he has owned since 2009. He ended up making last-ditch signings and it was clear from the start that Sunderland’s squad was lacking quality.

Sunderland dropped into the second tier after finishing last in the Premier League with only six wins from 38 games.

“I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned,” Short said.

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.”

Moyes leaves while still under an English Football Association investigation over sexist remarks for telling a female reporter she “might get a slap” for the questions she asked during a BBC interview.