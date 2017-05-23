Manchester United calls of Europa League news conference after bomb attack

Manchester United canceled its pre-match newsconference in Stockholm on Tuesday ahead of the Europa League final after a bomb attack in Manchester killed 22 people, including children.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the effect that this has had on everyone here at our club and within our city, we have decided to cancel this evening’s pre-match press conference in Stockholm,” United said in a statement, on the eve of the final.

The statement added: “We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

“Our thoughts are with the victims at this terribly difficult time.”

There were increased security checks at United’s Carrington training ground, with players holding a minute’s silence in memory of the victims during what would normally have been a light-hearted get-together ahead of the Europa League final against Ajax at Stockholm’s Friends Arena on Wednesday.

The suicide bomb attack, which also injured 59 people, struck after the end of a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday.