Whiteley chosen as new Springboks captain for three-test series against France

No. 8 Warren Whiteley has been named the new Springboks captain and coach Allister Coetzee included eight uncapped players in his squad to prepare for a three-test series against France next month.

Whiteley replaces Adriaan Strauss, who retired from internationals at the end of 2016, a year of woe for the two-time world champions.

South Africa lost eight out of 12 tests, its worst ever year, leaving Coetzee and his squad under pressure to win back some pride against France.

The eight new players are center Lukhanyo Am, fullback Andries Coetzee, scrumhalf Ross Cronje, utility back Dillyn Leyds, wings Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan, and props Ruan Dreyer and Lizo Gqoboka.

Coetzee also recalled 2007 World Cup winner Frans Steyn and No. 8 Duane Vermeulen.