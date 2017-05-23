Giants’ Panik rebounds from batting slump with big game against Cubs

Joe Panik felt a little better the past couple days in St. Louis. He felt a lot better after his performance Monday night.

Panik hit his first career leadoff homer and doubled twice, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-4 victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Brandon Belt also connected and Ty Blach (2-2) pitched into the eighth inning in the first meeting between the teams since San Francisco was eliminated by Chicago in the NL Division Series last year. Panik, Belt and Justin Ruggiano each had two RBIs as the streaking Giants won for the eighth time in 10 games.

“Our guys did a nice job swinging the bat,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said.

Panik hit just .172 (10-for-58) in his previous 14 games. But he said he had some constructive conversations with hitting coach Hensley Meulens and assistant hitting coach Steve Decker during the previous series against the Cardinals that helped him find his stroke at the plate.

“Just little things. It’s nothing major,” Panik said. “Just going back to staying on the ball, really. Just using the whole field.”

Ruggiano’s leadoff drive in the eighth made it 6-0 and gave San Francisco 18 straight solo homers, just three away from matching its major league record of 21 from 2011.

The Cubs responded with four in the bottom half on two-run homers by Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist. But the rally stalled from there.

With one out and runners on first and second, Hunter Strickland got Willson Contreras to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Mark Melancon then worked the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Baez finished with three hits for Chicago, which was coming off a 13-6 victory against Milwaukee on Sunday. He singled with two out in the ninth before rookie Ian Happ struck out swinging to end the game.

“I have nothing to complain about,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I shall sleep well. That’s the game we’re looking for right there.”

John Lackey (4-4) pitched five shaky innings in his first loss in a month, allowing five runs and seven hits. The right-hander was 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA over his previous four starts.

“Honestly, I threw the ball better tonight than the last three,” he said. “I felt like I executed quite a few pitches, but they got a few more balls up than we did.”

Lackey looked off right from the start, with Panik driving his sixth pitch into the bleachers in left-center for his second homer of the year. The Giants followed with two more hard-hit balls, but Lackey got bailed out by two outstanding defensive plays.

First, shortstop Addison Russell robbed Christian Arroyo of a hit with a diving stop and a strong throw to first. Then Albert Almora Jr. reached over his head for a terrific leaping catch on Belt’s drive to center.

But the Giants opened a 5-0 lead by scoring in each of Lackey’s last three innings. Panik hit an RBI double and scored on Belt’s single in the third. Ruggiano added an RBI double in the fourth, and Belt hit a drive to left in the fifth for his ninth homer.

Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 1

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke struck out a season-high 12 for Arizona and came within one out of a complete game against Chicago.

The ace right-hander allowed four hits and improved to 5-0 in his last six starts. The crowd booed loudly when manager Torey Lovullo walked to the mound to pull Greinke (6-2) after Jose Abreu’s two-out double in the ninth.

Yankees 4, Royals 2

In New York, Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner and Chris Carter homered, and the Yankees beat Jason Vargas again in defeating Kansas City.

A reversed call in the seventh inning kept the Yankees ahead and enabled Michael Pineda (5-2) to top Vargas for the second time in a week. The Royals, with the worst record in the AL, have lost five of seven.

Vargas (5-3) began the day with a 2.03 ERA, tied for second-best in the majors. But the lefty fell to 0-7 lifetime against the Yankees when he was tagged by Gardner and Gregorius, the only left-handed hitters in New York’s lineup.

Astros 1, Tigers 0

In Houston, Brad Peacock and three relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Jose Altuve provided the offense with an RBI double as the Astros nipped Detroit.

Peacock was solid moving out of the bullpen to make a spot start for injured ace Dallas Keuchel. In his first start since September, Peacock allowed the lone hit and struck out eight in 4⅓ innings. He was lifted after walking Tyler Collins in the fifth.

Chris Devenski (3-2) took over and pitched 2⅔ innings before Will Harris worked the eighth. Ken Giles struck out two in the ninth for his 12th save, allowing the Astros to bounce back after being swept by Cleveland last weekend.

Twins 14, Orioles 7

In Baltimore, Max Kepler homered and drove in four runs, Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco each had a career-high four hits and Minnesota roared back to beat the Orioles

The Twins trailed 5-0 in the second inning and 6-2 entering the fifth before cranking up the offense against Ubaldo Jimenez and an ineffective Baltimore bullpen. Tyler Wilson (2-2) gave up six runs in 1⅓ innings.

A two-run double by Kepler helped the Twins knot the score in the fifth. Minnesota sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run sixth, and Sano added a two-run homer in the ninth.

Joe Mauer had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the Twins, who reached season highs in runs and hits (21).

Rockies 8, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Jeff Hoffman struck out seven and tossed three-hit ball over seven innings to lead Colorado over the Phillies.

Hoffman (2-0) also had his first big league hit and the National League-leading Rockies continued to cruise away from home. They are best in the majors with a 16-7 road record and are 5-2 on this 10-game trip, their longest of the season.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in a four-run ninth after Colorado scored four times off Philadelphia starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-5). Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double.

Reds 5, Indians 1

In Cincinnati, Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending the Reds’ long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game in leading the hosts past Cleveland.

The Reds took the opener of the annual intrastate series. The teams play two games in Cincinnati followed by two in Cleveland. The Indians had won their last four at Great American Ball Park and six straight overall in the Ohio series.

Feldman (3-4) got the first victory by a Reds starter since May 9. He gave up four hits, including Jason Kipnis’ homer, while becoming the first Cincinnati starter in the last 10 games to make it through six innings. The Reds’ rotation is last in the NL in ERA and innings pitched.

Three relievers closed out a seven-hitter for Cincinnati’s second victory in 10 games.

Braves 5, Pirates 2

In Atlanta, Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to the Braves, and Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits as the Braves beat Gerrit Cole.

Brandon Phillips also homered for Atlanta, which has won eight of 11.

Adams was acquired from St. Louis on Saturday as a fill-in for injured first baseman Freddie Freeman, expected to miss about 10 weeks with a broken left wrist. Adams had two hits, including his fifth-inning homer high into the right-field seats for a 5-1 lead.

David Freese and Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle were ejected by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the fourth.

Mike Foltynewicz (3-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in five-plus innings to win his third straight start. Jim Johnson got his ninth save.

Angels 3, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jefry Marte scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to help Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay.

The Angels, who have won six of eight, pushed across the decisive run without a hit against relievers Jumbo Diaz (0-3) and Ryne Stanek. After walking Mike Trout intentionally to load the bases with two outs, Stanek threw a ball in the dirt while facing Albert Pujols, allowing Marte to score easily.

Corey Dickerson and Logan Morrison homered off Los Angeles starter J.C. Ramirez (4-3).

Dickerson’s 12th home run, and sixth in six games, came on his 28th birthday. Morrison’s 12th of the season was his seventh this month.

Bud Norris got four outs for his ninth save.