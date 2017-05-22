Report: Promoted Brighton chasing Haraguchi

Brighton & Hove Albion is chasing Hertha Berlin’s Japan attacker Genki Haraguchi as it prepares for its return to the English top flight next season, German sports magazine Kicker reported Monday.

Hertha has been trying to tie Haraguchi down to a new contract with his current deal expiring next summer, but the side based in the German capital reportedly withdrew its offer for the 26-year-old, whose talks with the Seagulls have been “promising,” it has been reported.

Haraguchi, who can operate across attacking midfield or as a forward, moved to Hertha from Urawa Reds in the summer of 2014 and scored four goals over 84 games in three Bundesliga seasons. He has six goals in 22 games for Japan.

Brighton won promotion to England’s top flight for the first time in 34 years after finishing second in the Championship, missing the title on the last day of the season by a point to Newcastle.