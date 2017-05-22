Darvish, Napoli key Rangers’ win

Yu Darvish received backing from a 15-hit offense and overcame a shaky start Sunday, picking up his fifth win of the season in the Texas Rangers’ 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Darvish (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits while striking out seven and walking four in five innings — his shortest outing of the year — but outdueled Matthew Boyd and got his revenge against the Tigers, who ended the Rangers’ 10-game winning streak Saturday.

Tigers starter Boyd (2-4) gave up four runs and 12 hits in 5⅓ innings of work in taking the loss.

“I was throwing really well in the bullpen so I might have tried too hard to hold them (hitless) and pitch well,” said Darvish. “I think we were able to win because I learned from my mistakes in the first two innings and made adjustments in the third on.”

With the Rangers up 1-0 in the bottom of the first at Comerica Park, Darvish surrendered a leadoff homer to Ian Kinsler, who was a member of the U.S. team at the World Baseball Classic in March.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos singled in a go-ahead run in the second, but Darvish yielded an RBI single to two-time American League MVP and four-time AL batting champion Miguel Cabrera in the bottom half as the seesaw game was tied at 2-all through the fourth.

With two outs and runners on first and second in the fourth, Darvish, who said before the game he was looking forward to facing Cabrera, got the Tigers designated hitter to ground out.

Darvish stretched his unbeaten record against the Tigers to 7-0.

Mike Napoli and Pete Kozma each hit a solo shot in the fifth and sixth, respectively, and Jonathan Lucroy capped the victory with an RBI double in the ninth.

Napoli’s home run was 136 meters, according to Statcast. It carried to almost the same spot as his long home run against the Tigers in Game 5 of the 2013 AL Championship Series. Napoli was playing for Boston then.

“I just tried to go back-door slider and it spun,” Boyd said. “It didn’t do what I wanted to.”

Yankees 3, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Brett Gardner hit his eighth home run, one more than this 2016 total, and CC Sabathia won consecutive starts for the first time since last June.

Rookie Aaron Judge made a full extension diving backhand catch on the right field warning track in the sixth to rob Evan Longoria of a tying extra-base hit, starting a double play that doubled up Corey Dickerson at first.

Didi Gregorius had four hits, including an RBI single, as New York won for just the fourth time in 11 games.

Blue Jays 3, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Marco Estrada (3-2) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in 7⅔ innings, Devon Travis hit a three-run homer and Toronto prevented a three-game sweep with its second win in nine games against Baltimore this season.

Travis connected in the first inning off Wade Miley (1-2) following a two-out error and a single.

Royals 6, Twins 4 (1st)

Twins 8, Royals 4 (2nd)

In Minneapolis, Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler and Chris Gemenez all homered to help the Twins salvage a split of the doubleheader.

Grossman and Kepler each hit two-run homers in the first inning, and Brian Dozier had an RBI double in the second off Ian Kennedy (0-4) in his first game back from the disabled list.

Indians 8, Astros 6

In Houston, Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.

Gomes’ third-inning homer off Joe Musgrove (3-4) gave the Indians a 3-1 lead, and Cleveland added three more runs in the fourth. The Indians are 5-1 against Houston this season, dealing the Astros two of their three series losses.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki was 0-for-4.

Red Sox 12, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Mitch Moreland homered in his third consecutive game, a two-run drive in the sixth off starter Andrew Triggs (5-3) that landed in the second deck. Boston avoided a four-game sweep.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1) allowed three runs and struck out eight in eight innings.

White Sox 8, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run single in Chicago’s five-run first inning, and Derek Holland (4-3) gave up six hits over eight innings.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs for the White Sox.

Nationals 3, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Stephen Strasburg struck out a season-high 11, allowing five hits in 7⅔ innings as Washington beat the Braves to stop a four-game losing streak.

Strasburg (5-1) improved to 7-1 in his last nine starts against Atlanta. After Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double in the eighth that chased Strasburg, Koda Glover struck out Nick Markakis to end the inning and finished the six-hitter for his third save.

Rockies 6, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, rookie pitcher Kyle Freeland hit one of Colorado’s four solo homers off Bronson Arroyo (3-4) and the Rockies improved the NL’s best record to 28-17.

Freeland (5-2) gave up four runs — three earned — in 5⅔ innings. Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered off him in the sixth.

Pirates 1, Phillies 0

In Pittsburgh, Chad Kuhl and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Pirates scratched out the only run of a rainy game when David Freese was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (2-1) returned from the disabled list and gave up four hits in seven innings.

Cardinals 8, Giants 3

In St. Louis, Matt Carpenter homered and Randal Grichuk drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who stopped a four-game skid. San Francisco had won seven of eight.

Adam Wainwright (4-3) allowed one run and five hits in 6⅓ innings.

Cubs 13, Brewers 6

In Chicago, Kris Bryant homered twice and reached base in all five plate appearances, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist also went deep, and Willson Contreras went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Dodgers 6, Marlins 3

In Los Angeles, Brandon McCarthy (4-1) retired his first 14 batters before Derek Dietrich’s double and allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs and his first three-hit game of the season for the Dodgers. Yasmani Grandal had three hits, including a pair of doubles.

Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in one at-bat for Miami.

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 1

In San Diego, Clayton Richard (3-5) pitched a five-hitter and struck out six in his fourth career complete game as the Padres ended a five-game losing streak.

Angels 12, Mets 5

In New York, Mike Trout homered, doubled and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and Los Angeles built a 9-0 lead by the third inning as it avoided a three-game sweep.

Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte also homered for the Angels.