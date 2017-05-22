Hawks’ Wada out for three months after elbow surgery

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada will be out of action for about three months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his pitching elbow, the Pacific League club said Monday.

“I don’t want to tell him to rush (through the rehab),” skipper Kimiyasu Kudo said about the 36-year-old who had loose fragments removed at a hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture. “I want him to recover steadily.”

Wada posted his second straight win on April 7 against the Seibu Lions but asked to be replaced after five innings, and was deactivated four days later for inflammation. He had a bullpen session cut short since and has been mulling going under the knife.

Wada, who spent four years in the United States but appeared in the majors only during the last two with the Chicago Cubs, returned to Japan last season and went 15-5, leading the PL with wins as well as the winning percentage.

Wada was a member of the Samurai Japan national team that won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics and gold at the 2006 World Baseball Classic. He was the Hawks’ Opening Day starter for the first time in six years this season.