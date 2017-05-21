Rivals Hakuho, Harumafuji improve to 8-0

Hakuho put on another sumo clinic on Sunday to stay unbeaten and tied for the lead with fellow Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji after eight days of action at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Hakuho oozed class in his bout against struggling Kotoshogiku (1-7) at Ryogoku Kokugikan, quickly taking the sekiwake down with a textbook pulling overarm throw to move to 8-0 at the 15-day meet in Tokyo.

Harumafuji was equally imperious in the day’s penultimate bout, ramming second-ranked maegashira Chiyoshoma (1-7) off the dohyo and into the ringside cushions with a devastating neck thrust.

Sekiwake Takayasu stayed in touch with the leading duo at 7-1, while yokozuna Kisenosato is 6-2.

Chasing a third straight title, Kisenosato needed every ounce of strength to deal with Bulgarian-born third-ranked maegashira Aoiyama, who put up a valiant effort before running out of steam at the edge of the ring.

Takayasu remained in the hunt for the title and on course for possible promotion to ozeki with a controlling win over komusubi Yoshikaze (4-4).

Takayasu got stuck in at the charge and followed up a pair of blows to Yoshikaze’s head by pulling him down by the back of the neck.