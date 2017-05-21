WBA chief says he’ll ‘demand’ N’Dam-Murata rematch

WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza said Sunday that he will order a rematch of the middleweight title fight between Ryota Murata and Hassan N’Dam after the bout ended in controversy.

A night after N’Dam won a split decision over the London Olympic gold medalist, Mendoza took to Twitter to say he had Murata as the winner, and apologized for the outcome that left Murata shell-shocked in the ring.

Two judges saw N’Dam win 116-112 and 115-113. The third had Murata, who was bidding to become the second middleweight champion from Japan and the first in 22 years, up 117-110 — the same score Mendoza had.

“First of all let me apologize to Ryota Murata, Teiken Promotions and all Japanese boxing fans,” Mendoza tweeted. “I feel angry and frustrated for not being able to serve the sport with the right decisions.

“After judging the bout my scorecard is 117-110 for Murata. I will demand the championship committee to order a direct rematch.”

The WBA confirmed on its website that Mendoza has issued a rematch order.

The Murata camp was livid at the decision, which drew boos and gasps of disbelief at Ariake Coliseum. Teiken chief Akihiko Honda was so furious that he said he would not let Murata fight N’Dam again.

“There are different ways to look at a fight, but this is ridiculous,” Honda said. “I have no plans to indulge in a rematch.

“Murata won. Murata fought a perfect fight so he was careful and didn’t try to force a knockout. But there is no way he lost. Decisions like this damage the credibility of boxing.”

Murata, who suffered the first loss of his 13-bout career, refused to make excuses for the defeat, but said he would need time to think things over.

“I don’t want to say whether I won or lost,” the 31-year-old said. “I felt something wasn’t right just before the decision was announced. I was sure I’d won at the Olympics, but it felt strange today.

“The path I took to get here was not easy so I can’t just sit here and say I’ll start up again because I lost. I have to sort out my emotions.”