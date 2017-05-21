Tanaka delivers second straight woeful performance

Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka was roughed up for the second straight start Saturday, allowing six earned runs and three home runs in just three innings in New York’s 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Coming off the worst outing of his major league career in which he was hit around for eight runs and chased in the second inning, Tanaka gave up a homer to the first batter he faced in the game, Corey Dickerson.

After allowing another run in the second, Tanaka (5-3), who threw an irregular bullpen session a day earlier, was taken deep again by Evan Longoria in the third as Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, Tanaka allowed a leadoff double to Daniel Robertson and while he struck out the next man, Jesus Sucre, he let Sucre reach on a wild pitch.

Dickerson then made Tanaka pay with his second blast of the game, a towering three-run shot that put the Rays up 6-3. Tanaka stayed on the mound, but was pulled by manager Joe Girardi after allowing two straight singles.

Tanaka surrendered nine hits in all, walked three and struck out four. His ERA ballooned to 6.56 .

Girardi used his hands to cover the plate with dirt after being tossed by umpire Scott Barry in the fifth inning. That came right after pitching coach Larry Rothschild was ejected by Barry during a mound visit.

Tanaka claims he knows how to fix himself.

“My mechanics aren’t where they should be. I know the reason for this,” Tanaka said. “I know what I’ve got to do, so I just have to go out and take care of it.”

Girardi said his ace is improving, but not yet all the way back.

“We’ve got to get him right,” Girardi said, according to MLB.com. “I thought his slider was better today, I thought his split was better at times. He made some mistakes with his fastball.

“His stuff was better than his last start, but it’s not where we need it to be, and we’ve got to continue to work at it.”

Tigers 9, Rangers 3

In Detroit, Alex Avila, Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez hit consecutive home runs in the first inning, and the Tigers trounced Texas, ending the Rangers’ 10-game winning streak.

Nicholas Castellanos added a three-run homer in the third, and Justin Verlander (4-3) pitched seven solid innings for Detroit. The Rangers were on their longest winning streak since a 12-game run in 2011, but it ended emphatically against the hosts.

A.J. Griffin (4-1) allowed nine runs and nine hits in 3⅓ innings.

Cabrera homered in his first at-bat after missing three games with a strained oblique, but Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler left the game in the fifth with left hamstring tightness. The team said he was taken out for precautionary reasons.

Jonathan Lucroy homered for the Rangers.

Indians 3, Astros 0

In Houston, Mike Clevinger pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Andrew Miller and Cody Allen completed the three-hitter to pitch Cleveland past the Astros.

Clevinger (2-1) yielded two hits and struck out a career-high eight in seven-plus innings, the longest outing of his career.

Houston didn’t get its first hit until Jose Altuve’s sharp grounder down the left-field line for a single with no outs in the seventh inning. Clevinger was lifted after Evan Gattis singled with no outs in the eighth. Miller struck out two in the eighth and Allen allowed one hit in the ninth to convert his 12th save in as many opportunities and give him 21 straight dating to Aug. 18.

Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits and homered for the second straight day with a solo shot off Mike Fiers (1-2) in the fourth inning to help the Indians take their second straight from Houston.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki went 0-for-2.

Mets 7, Angels 5

In New York, Jose Reyes had three instrumental hits, including the 2,000th of his career, and Terry Collins made the right moves on a milestone night as the Mets held off Los Angeles.

New York gave up three runs in a nervous ninth inning before fill-in closer Addison Reed struck out pinch hitter Danny Espinosa on a full-count fastball with the bases loaded for his sixth save.

Collins became the longest-tenured manager in team history, passing Davey Johnson (1984-90) by reaching 1,013 games with the Mets. The oldest skipper in the majors, seven days shy of his 68th birthday, massaged an unreliable bullpen through four innings after starter Zack Wheeler (3-2) unraveled in the sixth.

Angels rookie Alex Meyer (2-2) allowed four runs — three earned — and three hits in four-plus innings. The 206-cm righty also singled on an 0-2 slider from Wheeler in his first plate appearance since high school.

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

In Baltimore, Welington Castillo hit a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game to lead the Orioles past Toronto at sold-out Camden Yards.

The Orioles improved to 15-3 at home — the best mark in the majors — and can complete a three-game sweep Sunday. Baltimore took over first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees, who lost to Tampa Bay earlier Saturday.

Jose Bautista had given Toronto a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer off winning pitcher Mychal Givens (5-0) in the seventh. Baltimore responded in the bottom half when Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo hit one-out singles. Castillo followed with the biggest blow when he hit an 0-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (0-2) over the fence in left.

Braves 5, Nationals 2

In Atlanta, Rio Ruiz, Matt Kemp and Tyler Flowers hit home runs and the Braves again relied on their bullpen for a victory over Max Scherzer and Washington, the Nationals’ fourth straight loss.

After Bartolo Colon allowed two runs, one earned, in 4⅓ innings, five relievers combined for 4⅔ hitless innings. Ian Krol (1-1) recorded the final two outs in the fifth. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Four relievers combined for 3⅔ perfect innings in Atlanta’s 7-4 win over Washington on Friday night. The Braves have won seven of nine.

Ruiz and Kemp hit homers off Scherzer (4-3). The shot by Ruiz in the second was his first career homer and first hit of the season.

Pirates 6, Phillies 3

In Pittsburgh, Ivan Nova pitched into the eighth inning for his first win in four starts since April 29, leading the Pirates past Philadelphia.

Nova (4-3) allowed three runs and nine hits in 7⅓ innings. The NL Pitcher of the Month in April struck out three and walked none.

Francisco Cervelli and Adam Frazier hit two-run singles during a four-run sixth inning that extended Pittsburgh’s lead to 6-1. David Freese’s leadoff home run, his fourth, in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie.

Vince Velasquez (2-4) gave up five runs and seven hits in 5⅓ innings with six strikeouts and two walks for Philadelphia, which has not won consecutive games since a six-game winning streak from April 20-27.

Athletics 8, Red Sox 3

In Oakland, Chad Pinder hit a monster home run, Khris Davis and Mark Canha also connected in the fifth inning, and the Athletics cleared the fences four times in all to beat Boston for their third straight win.

Hanley Ramirez homered for Boston, which has lost three in a row.

Jed Lowrie had a solo shot in the sixth for Oakland, which leads the AL with 63 home runs. Athletics manager Bob Melvin didn’t see any of them in person after being ejected in the second inning.

While no official records are kept, Oakland team officials said Pinder’s deep drive into the plaza reserved section is believed to be just the fourth home run to reach the second-deck seating level since it was built in 1996. San Francisco’s Jarrett Parker had the last one in 2015 and Larry Walker did it for Colorado in 1999. Mark McGwire hit one that far against Cleveland in 1996.

Canha homered leading off the fifth against Ben Taylor (0-1).

Sean Manaea (2-3) allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Giants 3, Cardinals 1 (13)

In St. Louis, Christian Arroyo’s two-run double broke a scoreless tie in the 13th and San Francisco outlasted the Cardinals.

Arroyo’s double off the wall in left field scored Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford and came on the 12th pitch he saw from St. Louis reliever Kevin Siegrist (0-1). Posey, Crawford and Eduardo Nunez singled to load the bases, giving the Giants their first runners in scoring position in the game.

San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija threw eight innings, scattering five hits and striking out eight. Hunter Strickland (1-1), Derek Law and Josh Osich pitched in relief for the Giants, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

Mark Melancon earned his eighth save.

The game was stopped for 42 minutes after the 10th inning for a rain delay.

Reds 12, Rockies 8

In Cincinnati, Scott Schebler’s homer completed the hosts’ comeback from a five-run deficit, and the Reds ended a seven-game losing streak — their longest in a year — with a victory over Colorado.

It was Cincinnati’s longest skid since it dropped 11 straight last May.

Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela was in line for an NL-leading seventh win before the Rockies’ bullpen let the big lead slip away. Senzatela had a bases-loaded single during a six-run fifth inning that put Colorado ahead 8-3.

Devin Mesoraco hit a solo homer to start the Reds’ sixth against Chad Qualls, who faced only four batters. Schebler’s three-run shot off Mike Dunn (2-1) finished a six-run rally.

Asher Wojciechowski, who was called up before the game to help the Reds’ overworked bullpen, gave up one hit in 3⅔ innings for his first major league win.

White Sox 16, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Avisail Garcia homered in his first two at-bats and had a career-high six RBIs, and Chicago battered the Mariners’ depleted pitching staff.

The White Sox knocked around Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo (2-4) and no one provided more shots than Garcia. He hit a three-run homer in the first inning, added a solo shot in the third and greeted reliever Dillon Overton with a two-run double in the fourth. The four hits were a career high.

Garcia wasn’t alone in pounding Seattle’s pitching staff, which gave up 19 hits. Matt Davidson slugged a two-run homer, Willy Garcia hit the first home run of his career and the 16 runs were the most scored by the White Sox since April 20, 2014, at Texas when they also scored 16.

Mike Pelfrey (1-4) allowed just one run and four hits in six innings.

Marlins 10, Dodgers 6

In Los Angeles, Giancarlo Stanton hit three doubles in a game for the first time in his career and Dan Straily didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning as Miami snapped a five-game skid.

J.T. Riddle had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Marlins, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 games.

The first hit allowed by Straily (2-3) was Kike Hernandez’s home run with two outs in the fifth. Straily pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back homers in the seventh to cut the deficit to 10-6. Bellinger also became the fastest to hit nine home runs (24 games) in Dodgers history.

Julio Urias (0-2) took the loss.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki lined out in the seventh.

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1

In San Diego, Robbie Ray took a shutout into the eighth inning, David Peralta had four hits, and Arizona whipped the Padres for their fifth straight win.

Ray (3-3) limited San Diego to just two hits and three walks while striking out six in 7⅔ innings. Tom Wilhelmsen struck out Wil Myers with the bases loaded in the eighth, and J.J. Hoover allowed the Padres’ lone run on an infield single by Allen Cordoba in the ninth.

Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run first inning as the first four batters got hits against Luis Perdomo (0-1). Jake Lamb had an RBI double and Chris Herrmann added a two-run homer in the inning.

Brewers at Cubs — ppd.

Royals at Twins — ppd.