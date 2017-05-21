Giants southpaw Taguchi tosses six-hitter against BayStars

Kazuto Taguchi threw a six-hit shutout on Sunday to lead the Yomiuri Giants to a 4-0 win over the Yokohama BayStars.

Taguchi (4-1) was tagged with his first loss of the year a week ago but recovered with a 116-pitch effort and issued no walks at Yokohama Stadium.

The Giants led 4-0 by the fourth inning and when the lefty had runners on the corners with one out in the sixth, Takayuki Kajitani grounded into a double play to end Yokohama’s best scoring chance of the game.

“I think I can give myself full marks,” said Taguchi, who now leads the CL with a 1.60 ERA. “This is the first time I’ve thrown a shutout without issuing a walk.

“I was looking for a shutout from the (beginning), I’m always intent on setting a high target heading into games and I’m glad I did exactly what I wanted.”

Yomiuri grabbed the lead in the third on an RBI triple from Soichiro Tateoka, and added three more runs in the fourth off BayStars starter Shota Imanaga (1-3). Casey McGehee, Shingo Ishikawa and Daisuke Nakai all doubled for two runs before Hisayoshi Chono’s two-out RBI single completed the scoring.

Imanaga allowed four runs on seven hits, three walks and a hit batsman before he got the hook after the sixth inning following an 114-pitch effort.

Taguchi allowed two singles in the ninth, but came away unscathed.

Dragons 7, Carp 4

At Nagoya Dome, Chunichi won its fourth straight and swept Hiroshima in a three-game series.

Dayan Viciedo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, driving in the go-ahead run in the third off Yuya Fukui (1-2) to hand the Dragons the lead for good.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Lions 7, Hawks 6

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Seibu’s Takumi Kuriyama hit a walk-off solo homer off Sho Iwasaki (1-1) in the ninth.

Fukuoka SoftBank’s Nobuhiro Matsuda had a two-run double in the sixth to briefly give the Hawks the lead and tied it 6-6 in the top of the ninth with a solo shot.

Marines 3, Eagles 2

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Chiba Lotte’s Daichi Suzuki went 3-for-4 and slugged a decisive two-run shot in the seventh off Tohoku Rakuten starter Takayuki Kishi (3-1).

Fighters 4, Buffaloes 1

At Sapporo Dome, Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s Sho Nakata plated the go-ahead run with a single in the fifth before doubling in two runs in the seventh behind solid seven innings from Luis Mendoza (2-2), who held Orix to a run on six hits.

The Buffaloes lost their fifth straight.