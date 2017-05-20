Murakami wins first NHK Cup all-around title to book spot at worlds

Mai Murakami won the individual all-around title at the NHK Cup for the first time on Saturday, booking her spot at the world championships in October in Montreal.

Murakami, who won her second straight national championship last month, scored 56.150 on Saturday and came in with 56.450 from the nationals, giving her a winning total of 112.600.

Fellow Rio Olympian Aiko Sugihara also punched her ticket to Canada with a combined score of 108.550, 4.050 points back of Murakami.

London and Rio Olympian Asuka Teramoto settled for third with a total of 108.400. There are still two more berths for the worlds up for grabs, and they will be decided after June’s national apparatus championships.

The men’s competition is set for Sunday, when two-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura will go for his ninth straight NHK title.