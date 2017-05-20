LeBron not one of finalists for MVP award this season

LeBron James will have to settle for trying to win another NBA title. He isn’t even a finalist for the MVP award.

Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are the three players in the running for the league’s top individual honor.

The NBA announced the three finalists for that and its five other individual awards Friday. The winners will be announced June 26 in New York during the NBA’s first awards show.

In previous years, the individual awards were announced separately throughout the postseason.

The NBA will have a new winner after Golden State’s Stephen Curry won the last two seasons. Westbrook had a record 42 triple-doubles this season and averaged a triple-double for the season. Harden also put up record-setting offensive numbers, while Leonard carried the Spurs on both ends of the floor as they won 61 games.

The categories:

MVP: Westbrook, Harden and Leonard.

Rookie of the year: Dario Saric, Joel Embiid, Malcom Brogdan.

Coach of the year: Gregg Popovich, Mike D’Antoni, Erik Spoelstra

Sixth man of the year: Eric Gordon, Lou Williams, Andre Iguodala

Defensive player of the year: Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert.

Most improved player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert.