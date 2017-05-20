Rangers extend win streak to 10

The Texas Rangers are the hottest team in baseball.

That hasn’t done much for them in the standings because they’re in the same division as Houston, the best team in the majors so far this season.

Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo hit homers, giving Texas enough offense to help it hold on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night and a 10th straight victory.

“We don’t talk about a streak or anything,” Napoli said.

Even though the second-place Rangers have baseball’s longest winning streak since Boston won 11 straight late last year, they have made up just two games on the AL West-leading Astros, who have a 6½ game cushion. Texas has its longest winning streak since an 11-game run in 2010 and is four wins away from matching a franchise record set in 1991.

Texas manager Jeff Banister insisted he doesn’t pay much attention to the standings because it is too early in the season.

“It’s still May, right?” he asked.

Nick Martinez (1-2) gave up one unearned run and four hits over five innings, ending an 11-start winless streak that dated to Aug. 5, 2015. Matt Bush earned his fifth save in six chances, but it didn’t come easy. He struck out Alex Avila with runners on the corners and two outs after shortstop Elvis Andrus’ throwing error allowed the Tigers to pull within two runs.

Daniel Norris (2-3) allowed five runs and seven hits while striking out eight over 5⅔ innings. He has won only one of his last six starts.

Detroit, without Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez, struggled at the plate with only one run in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings. Martinez missed his first game on the paternity list and Cabrera sat out a third straight game with an oblique strain.

Norris had a rough night and Texas took advantage. He hit Shin-Soo Choo to load the bases in the third and walked Andrus to force a run home in the two-run inning.

Norris fell behind Napoli in the fourth and he sent a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left field for his ninth home run.

Norris also threw two balls without a strike against Gallo before the Rangers hitter sent a line drive deep into the seats in right field for a two-run shot that put the Rangers up 5-2 in the sixth inning.

“We were going away, but (Gallo) covers the plate so well and he crushed it,” Norris said.

Athletics 3, Red Sox 2 (10)

In Oakland, Mark Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed a potential game-winning homer by Athletics.

Indians 5, Astros 3

In Houston, Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer and Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall had solo shots.

Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki was 0-for-3.

Orioles 5, Blue Jays 3 (10)

In Baltimore, Welington Castillo hit a pair of homers, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the 10th inning, to lead the Orioles over Toronto. Baltimore won for just the second time in seven games, but is just a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees.

Twins 4, Royals 3 (10)

In Minneapolis, pinch hitter Kennys Vargas launched a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

White Sox 2, Mariners 1 (10)

In Seattle, Melky Cabrera doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift Chicago past the Mariners.

Rays 5, Yankees 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Evan Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single off Tyler Clippard (0-2) in the eighth inning.

Dodgers 7, Marlins 2

In Los Angeles, Alex Wood pitched 7⅓ scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, and Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Dodgers to a victory over Miami in a game that saw benches empty in the ninth.

Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth when Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling threw behind the back of Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, one inning after Marlins reliever AJ Ramos hit Eibner with a pitch following Bellinger’s two-run homer. Stripling, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and Marlins manager Don Mattingly were all ejected. Geren and a heated Mattingly had to be pulled apart during the players’ scrum in the middle of the field.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1.

Brewers 6, Cubs 3

In Chicago, Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles to lead Milwaukee.

Phillies 7, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, Jeremy Hellickson (5-1) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits over six innings, then left after grabbing his right side while running out an RBI double in the seventh. Philadelphia which ended a four-game losing streak, had lost 15 of its previous 18.

Mets 3, Angels 0

In New York, Jacob deGrom (3-1) dominated until dealing with a torn callous on the ring finger of his throwing hand in the seventh, then escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam that inning to help New York avoid what would have been its first eight-game skid since losing 11 straight in 2004.

Rockies 12, Reds 6

In Cincinnati, Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) and a run-scoring single during Colorado’s eight-run, sixth-inning rally. The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.

Braves 7, Nationals 4

In Atlanta, Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead single off Enny Romero (2-2) in the eighth inning and Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer.

Giants 6, Cardinals 5

In St. Louis, Eduardo Nunez doubled in two runs in the ninth inning and San Francisco rallied to defeat the Cardinals. The win improves the Giants to 7-15 away from San Francisco. They have won six of seven overall.

Diamondbacks 10, Padres 1

In San Diego, Arizona’s Jake Lamb had two home runs and five RBIs as the Diamondbacks coasted after an eight-run first inning.