Kane scores four as Spurs thrash Leicester

A rampant Harry Kane netted four goals and livewire Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Leicester City 6-1 in an action-packed Premier League clash on Thursday.

The match was a effectively a dead rubber with Spurs already assured of finishing second behind champions Chelsea but Kane produced a superb individual performance to go top of the scoring chart as in-form Son also impressed.

Having taken his tally to 26 league goals to move above Everton’s Romelu Lukaku (24) and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez (23), Kane vowed there would be no let-up in the final game of the season when Spurs visit relegated Hull City.

“I wanted to get one or two goals at least and take it (the battle for the Golden Boot) to the final game,” the England striker told Sky Sports after firing Spurs ahead and rifling in a second half hat trick.

“I am in the driving seat but there’s still one more game. I am not resting on my laurels but I hope to get four more.

“Hopefully I can get the Golden Boot and hopefully (Tottenham goalkeeper) Hugo Lloris can get the Golden Glove (for the most clean sheets).”