The Kashima Antlers suffered a double injury blow Thursday as midfielders Leo Silva and Yasushi Endo were both ruled out of action for several weeks.

The reigning J. League champions said Brazilian star Silva will be out for up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday for damaged meniscus in his left knee. Endo has a left thigh injury and will need three to four weeks to make a complete recovery.

Both players were hurt during Kashima’s 2-1 loss at home to Vissel Kobe on Sunday.