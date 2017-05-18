Berchelt to defend WBC super featherweight title against Miura in July

Takashi Miura will take on WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt of Mexico in the United States this summer in an attempt to reclaim his crown, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday.

The fight will take place in Inglewood, California, on July 15.

Top-ranked challenger Miura, 33, became WBC super featherweight champion in April 2013 and defended the title four times before he was beaten by Mexican Francisco Vargas in Las Vegas in November 2015.

“Winning is a prerequisite but I also want to produce a performance that will excite the fans,” Miura told reporters in Tokyo. “I want to step it up a gear.”

Miura has a 31-3 record with 24 knockouts and two draws. Berchelt, 25, who will be making his first defense of the title, has 31 wins (28 KOs) against one loss.