Marlins’ Tazawa placed on disabled list with rib injury

Miami Marlins right-hander Junichi Tazawa has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with rib cartilage inflammation, team officials announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old setup man was tagged with his first loss of the season after giving up a go-ahead grand slam in Monday’s game against the Houston Astros.

Marlins pitching coach Juan Nieves said what Tazawa needs is time off to make the mental adjustment.

“I haven’t been pitching well so I guess I can’t complain,” said Tazawa, who has been charged with 11 runs in 15 innings so far this season.

“It’s hard for me to breathe and there were times I felt pain my chest. I hope to return as soon as possible.”