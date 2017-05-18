Hawks’ Wada weighing options to treat elbow ailment

Five-time All-Star lefty Tsuyoshi Wada is considering having surgery to repair his left elbow inflammation, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks manager Kimiyasu Kudo said Thursday.

“Surgery is one of the options,” Kudo said. “If he keeps pitching when his condition doesn’t look good he will be risking next season. We have to think about what would be the best option.”

Wada, who was forced to cut short his bullpen session a month ago, will be discussing with team officials whether to opt for nonsurgical conservative treatment.

The 36-year-old posted his second straight win on April 7 against the Seibu Lions, but asked to be replaced after five innings, and was deactivated four days later.