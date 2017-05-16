Dodgers’ Maeda optimistic after first live workout since going on DL

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda came away positive after throwing 60 pitches off a mound Monday in his first live workout since landing on the 10-day disabled list.

Maeda, who is on the DL for the first time since arriving in the majors last season, went through the simulated workout with the Dodgers on a three-game road trip against the San Francisco Giants.

Maeda said the injury to his left hamstring is not serious, and that it was more of a roster issue with the deep rotation the Dodgers have. Fellow starters Brandon McCarthy and Ryu Hyun-jin have taken their turns on the DL without being seriously hurt.

“I felt good. I’ve felt that way since I’ve been here,” Maeda said. “It was more of the team giving me the break, being attentive.”

Maeda went on the DL a day after pitching 8-1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, his longest outing yet in the majors. He held the Pirates to two runs on five hits for his third win of the season.

With two wins over his last three starts, Maeda remains confident he can pick up where he left off after coming off the DL.

“I know how long I’m going to be here so I’m at ease,” he said. “When I’m close to making my next start, I’ll just switch myself on.”