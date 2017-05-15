Cerezo to host Sevilla in July friendly

Cerezo Osaka announced on Monday that it will host Spanish side Sevilla on July 17 in a friendly as part of the J. League’s newly launched International Series.

Japan midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake will face his old La Liga club, with whom the 27-year old spent half a season, at Yanmar Stadium. Kiyotake returned to Cerezo in January after four-and-a-half years in Europe, spent mostly in Germany.

J. League champions Kashima Antlers will also scheduled to host Sevilla on July 22 as part of the series. Urawa Reds welcome Shinji Kagawa’s Borussia Dortmund on July 15.