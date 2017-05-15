Gent’s Kubo scores 10th goal of season

Japan striker Yuya Kubo struck his 10th league goal of the season but Gent was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Charleroi in the Belgian championship playoffs on Sunday.

Kubo converted a penalty to equalize five minutes before the break, after midfielder Enes Saglik nailed a free kick to open the scoring in the 28th minute for the visitors, who had gone down a man four minutes earlier when Clement Tainmont drew a straight red card.

“It would’ve been great if we had won,” said a visibly frustrated Kubo, who only moved to Gent during the January transfer window.

“I have to do a better job of being on target. On to the next one.”

Gent still have a shot at next season’s Champions League, remaining in third place with 38 points with two games left, four points behind second-place Club Brugge. Charleroi is fifth on 34 points.

In The Hague, Netherlands, ADO Den Haag forward Mike Havenaar scored the decider in the 25th minute for his ninth league goal of the season during a 4-1 win over Excelsior in their final home game.

Nasser El Khayati and Wilfried Kanon added two more goals to extend the lead in a near sellout as Den Haag finished 11th in the Dutch Eredivisie standings.

In France’s Ligue 1, Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima stopped a penalty in the 36th minute in Metz’ 1-1 home draw to Toulouse.