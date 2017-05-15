Matsuyama reaches Japanese-best No. 3 in world rankings

Hideki Matsuyama moved up one place to third on the latest world rankings released Sunday, the highest placing ever achieved by a male Japanese golfer.

Matsuyama, who finished 22nd at the Players Championship in Florida on Sunday, overtook Australia’s Jason Day while the top two players on the PGA Tour remained unchanged atop the rankings with Dustin Johnson of the United States at No. 1 and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in second.

Matsuyama bettered Tsuneyuki Nakajima, who reached the fourth rank in 1987, a year before his best performance on the PGA tour — a third at the Players Championship.