Matsuyama reaches Japanese-best No. 3 in world rankings

Hideki Matsuyama moved up one place to third on the latest world rankings list released Sunday, the highest placing ever achieved by a Japanese male golfer.

Matsuyama, who finished in a tie for 22nd at the Players Championship on Sunday, overtook Australia’s Jason Day on the rankings, while the top two players remained unchanged with Dustin Johnson of the United States at No. 1 and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in second.

The 25-year-old Ehime Prefecture native bettered Tsuneyuki Nakajima, who reached the fourth rank in 1987, a year before his best performance on the PGA tour — a third at the Players Championship.

Ai Miyazato was the first Japanese to take the world No. 1 spot. She did it in 2010.

Matsuyama won two of his first five tournaments of the season while finishing second in two others. He then defended his Phoenix Open title in a four-hole playoff in February.

But since missing the cut in the Genesis Open two weeks later, he has struggled to recapture his early-season form. His best performance in the next six events, including the Players Championship, was an 11th-place finish at the Masters in April.

After shooting 72-71-76 in the first three rounds of the May 11-14 Players Championship in Florida, Matsuyama carded five birdies and an eagle against four bogeys for a final-round 69. He said his play over the final 18 holes left him feeling satisfied that he ended on a good note, and that he had found his game again.

He is next scheduled to compete in the May 25-28 Dean and Deluca Invitational in Texas.