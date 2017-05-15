Disgraced badminton player Momota plans comeback

Fallen badminton star Kento Momota is set to make his competitive comeback later this month in a domestic tour event, sources told Kyodo News on Monday.

Momota, whose suspension was lifted Monday, has entered the May 27-31 Japan Ranking Circuit tournament in Saitama with the former world No. 2 looking to regain his standing on the national tour.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone for the trouble and concern I have caused,” Momota said in a statement. “I plan to work harder than ever at becoming an even better badminton player.”

The 22-year-old Momota trained in Chiba Prefecture on Monday. He was a medal hope at last summer’s Rio Olympics, but was banned indefinitely for gambling at illegal casinos by the Japan Badminton Association in April 2016, just months before the games’ opening ceremony.