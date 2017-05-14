Iwakuma to miss at least four weeks with injury

Seattle’s Hisashi Iwakuma will be out four to six weeks with right shoulder inflammation, the Mariners said Saturday.

Iwakuma landed on the disabled list on Wednesday, having been bothered by the shoulder his last few starts. The 36-year-old right-hander underwent tests by team physician Ed Khalfayan, which revealed the extent of the injury.

“I’m optimistic it’s more toward the four weeks side of things,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said, according to MLB.com.

“But you never know. It’s kind of surprising. I wasn’t expecting it to be that long, but our doctors looked at him and thought it was best to put that time frame on him.”

Iwakuma, who is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts this season, was also dealing with a bruised left knee after being hit by a line drive against the Los Angeles Angels on May 3. The bruising had pushed his next scheduled start to Thursday before he was scratched.

The Mariners lost another pitcher during Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle promoted right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Tacoma to start against the Blue Jays, and he left after 3⅔ innings with a sore shoulder.

Seattle already has four starting pitchers on the disabled list. Right-handers Iwakuma and Felix Hernandez (shoulder) and left-handers James Paxton (forearm) and Drew Smyly (elbow) are not expected back before June.

“It’s been a wild year so far,” Servais said with a rueful smile. “We’re six or seven weeks into this thing and we had our ninth starter out there today. It’s hard to imagine you could ever plan for anything like this.”

The team dropped its third straight game as Toronto’s Jose Bautista hit a three-run shot and Kendrys Morales also went deep.

Toronto also has dealt with injuries. The Blue Jays have three starting pitchers and three regulars on the disabled list, a group that accounts for $84 million in salary.

“It kind of came as a blessing that Seattle came in here banged up a little bit with their pitching staff,” Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar said. “We’re trying to capitalize on them not having their entire rotation.”

Red Sox 6, Rays 3

In Boston, Chris Sale struck out 12 while pitching seven solid innings and Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer.

It was Sale’s seventh straight start with double-digit strikeouts.

Royals 4, Orioles 3

In Kansas City, Nate Karns struck out a career-high 12 in five innings, Eric Hosmer reached base four times and the Royals beat Baltimore.

Karns is the first in franchise history to strike out 12 in five innings. The last major league pitcher to accomplish that was Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs on June 5, 2016.

Twins 4, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Jose Berrios pitched neatly into the eighth inning in his first start of the season and the Minnesota beat the Indians in a game delayed several minutes when a squirrel ran around the field.

Max Kepler connected to give the Twins a home run in 14 straight games, their longest streak since 1988. He also had an RBI single in a three-run fourth for the AL Central leaders, who handed Cleveland its third straight loss.

The squirrel appeared from right field with Michael Brantley batting in the Cleveland sixth. Play was halted as the squirrel cut across the infield. It eventually hopped into the stands and play resumed.

Tigers 4, Angels 3

In Anaheim, J.D. Martinez powered up in just his second game of the season, hitting his second homer of the game in the ninth inning to lift Detroit over the Angels.

Martinez opened the ninth with a solo shot off Bud Norris (1-2) to snap a 3-3 tie. He came off the disabled list Friday after missing the Tigers’ first 33 games with a sprained right foot.

Cardinals 5, Cubs 3

In St. Louis, Carlos Martinez pitched into the seventh inning and collected two hits, leading the Cardinals to the win.

St. Louis also got another solid performance from Tommy Pham, who had two hits and two RBIs. The outfielder is batting .387 with seven extra-base hits in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A this month.

Rangers 6, Athletics 5

In Arlington, Texas, Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits as the Rangers beat Oakland for their season-best fifth straight victory.

Tony Barnette (1-0) got the latest win despite allowing three hits and a run in one inning. Keona Kela gave up a run in the eighth before Matt Bush struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

Dodgers 4, Rockies 0

In Denver, Alex Wood struck out 10 in six innings and drove in a run with a well-placed bunt on a squeeze play, leading Los Angeles past Colorado.

Brett Eibner supplied additional offense with his first home run of the season and Austin Barnes and Justin Turner added RBI doubles for the Dodgers, who won their 100th game at Coors Field, the most by any visiting club.

Nationals 6, Phillies 4

In Washington, fresh from getting a big deal, Bryce Harper hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning.

Hours before the game, the Nationals announced they had reached agreement with Harper on a $21,625,000 contract for the 2018 season, covering the slugging outfielder through his last year before he can become a free agent.

Giants 3, Reds 1

In San Francisco, Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano homered, Matt Moore pitched into the eighth and the Giants beat the Reds in a matchup of weary teams.

San Francisco and Cincinnati had a quick turnaround after they played 17 innings Friday night, with the Giants winning 3-2 on Buster Posey’s game-ending homer.

Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and Pittsburgh snapped a six-game losing streak.

Nick Ahmed homered twice for the Diamondbacks, the second to make it a one-run game in the ninth. It was Ahmed’s first career multihomer game.

Brewers 11, Mets 4

In Milwaukee, Travis Shaw capped the Brewers’ eight-run fifth inning with a three-run homer.

Milwaukee sent 11 batters to the plate in its highest scoring inning of the season. Orlando Arcia had a two-run single and Jesus Aguilar drove in two runs with a double before Shaw connected for his eighth homer.

Braves 3, Marlins 1

In Miami, Julio Teheran pitched six scoreless innings, leading Atlanta to the road win.

Ichiro Suzuki finished 0-for-1.

White Sox 5, Padres 4

In Chicago, Yolmer Sanchez singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth to score Tyler Saladino and snap Chicago’s six-game losing streak.

Astros at Yankees — ppd.