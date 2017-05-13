Frontale question AFC punishment

Kawasaki Frontale officials said Friday they sent a letter to the Asian Football Confederation seeking an explanation on why it punished the club last week after fans raised a controversial wartime Japanese flag during a Asian Champions League match in South Korea.

Depending on the AFC’s response, Kawasaki will consider the next steps to take, including possibly filing an objection to the $15,000 fine and one-year probation.

If the flag reappears during the probationary period, Kawasaki will play in front of an empty stadium and be subject to more severe punishment.