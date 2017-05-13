IOC has no plans to move 2018 Games

The International Olympic Committee is keeping a close watch on tensions on the Korean Peninsula, but IOC executive director Christophe Dubi said Friday there is no plan to move the 2018 Winter Games away from Pyeongchang in South Korea.

“In a context like this one it is to follow the situation, it’s evolution on a day-to-day basis and this is certainly what we are doing,” Dubi told a news conference on Friday.

“At the same time we have one plan and that is February in Pyeongchang,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters. “That’s what we have in mind.”