Duffy, Mola post wins in ITU World Triathlon Series race in Yokohama

Flora Duffy of Bermuda won Saturday’s ITU World Triathlon Series race, finishing almost two minutes ahead of series leader Katie Zaferes of the United States.

Duffy, the 2016 world champion, clocked a time 1 hour, 56 minutes and 18 seconds in rainy conditions to win her first event of the season after missing the first two races in Abu Dhabi and Australia due to injury.

Zaferes was second with a time of 1:58:09 while Kasper Kirsten, also of the United States, was third in 1:58:17.

Yuka Sato of Japan placed 13th for the best finish for the host nation while Andrea Hewitt of the New Zealand, who won the previous race in Australia, was 23rd.

Mario Mola of Spain won the men’s event for his second of the season.

Mola, also a winner in Australia, ended in 1:48:15 to edge compatriot Fernando Alarza, who was second in 1:48.23. Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt was third in 1:48.26.

The series continues on June 10 in Leeds, England, the fourth of nine World Triathlon Series races this year.