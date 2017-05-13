Gallo’s game-ending shot lifts Texas over Oakland

Joey Gallo knew he hit the ball far enough. The young slugger’s only concern was if it would stay fair.

It did, and the Texas Rangers won with a game-ending three-run homer for the second night in a row.

Gallo’s 12th homer of the season ricocheted high off the foul pole down the right field line to give Texas a 5-2 victory over Oakland on Friday night.

“I was like, ‘OK, that’s gone.’ And then it started hooking really quick,” Gallo said. “That was the first one I ever hit off the foul pole, so that was pretty cool.”

For the Rangers, the ending was pretty much a repeat of Thursday night, when Mike Napoli’s three-run homer capped a four-run ninth inning to beat the San Diego Padres by the same 5-2 score.

“To win them in that kind of fashion . . . it’s momentum,” Gallo said. “In a million years, I didn’t think it would be the same three-run home run to win it.”

Texas matched a season high with its fourth consecutive victory.

Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor got the ninth started with consecutive singles. Napoli then hit a deep sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Odor was stopped at third when Carlos Gomez doubled into the right-center gap, but they all came home when Gallo pulled the full-count pitch off A’s closer Santiago Casilla (1-2).

“We were trying to strike him out,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Man on third, one out. He’s a good hitter, but he’s their biggest strikeout guy.”

Giants 3, Reds 2 (17)

In San Francisco, Buster Posey homered with one out in the 17th inning and the Giants topped Cincinnati for the first time this season.

Posey sent the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-2) over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the week, ending the marathon game after 5 hours, 28 minutes. San Francisco players rushed out of the dugout to celebrate with Posey while the few fans remaining cheered.

Cory Gearrin (1-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 16th by striking out Billy Hamilton. He then stranded two more runners in the 17th to earn the win.

Astros 5, Yankees 1

In New York, Brian McCann hit a three-run homer against his former team and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead Houston past the Yankees.

Carlos Correa added a pop-fly RBI single for the Astros, who boosted the top record in the majors to 25-11. Off to the best start in team history, Houston has won 10 of 12 and matched its longest winning streak of the season.

Blue Jays 4, Mariners 0

In Toronto, Joe Biagini (1-1) gave up four hits in five innings, combining with four relievers on a seven-hitter. Aaron Loup got one out, Danny Barnes and Ryan Tepera each worked 1⅓ innings and Roberto Osuna finished.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and Devon Travis had two RBIs despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six.

Rays 5, Red Sox 4

In Boston, Alex Cobb (3-3) took a one-hit shutout into the seventh before tiring and gave up four runs — three earned — and three hits in 6⅓ innings. Alex Colome got four outs for his ninth save.

Evan Longoria hit a homer over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park.

Braves 8, Marlins 4

In Miami, Tyler Flowers homered and drove in four runs as Atlanta stopped a six-game losing streak.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki struck out in the eighth inning.

Twins 1, Indians 0

In Cleveland, Ervin Santana (6-1) allowed two hits and five walks in seven innings, Miguel Sano homered in the first off Josh Tomlin and the Indians were shut out for the first time this season.

Taylor Rogers got the first out of the eighth, Matt Belisle finished the inning and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth to complete the three-hitter and earn his ninth save in 10 chances.

Cleveland, coming off a 4-5 trip, went 0-for-5 with runners scoring position and stranded eight runners.

Angels 7, Tigers 0

In Anaheim, Matt Shoemaker allowed three hits in six innings during his best start of the season, Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena homered, and Los Angeles blanked Detroit.

Shoemaker (2-1) found his 2016 form for the first time this season, striking out seven and walking one. He improved to 3-1 with a 0.83 ERA lifetime against the Tigers.

The Angels scored runs against Jordan Zimmerman (3-2) in four of his six innings. Valbuena’s solo home run started the scoring in the second and Trout’s two-run blast completed it in the eighth.

Zimmerman was charged with five runs on 10 hits and three walks in his 5⅓ innings.

The Angels had 14 hits, including three each from Valbuena and Cliff Pennington. Andrelton Simmons and Kole Calhoun had two apiece.

Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 4

In Phoenix, Chris Iannetta was bloodied by a fastball to the face after hitting a home run for Arizona earlier, and the Diamondbacks pounded Pittsburgh in what flared up as the latest episode of ill will between the teams.

Iannetta turned into a 150 kph pitch from reliever Johnny Barbato in the seventh inning and appeared to be struck in the nose and mouth. Iannetta was down in the dirt for several minutes with blood dripping off his face.

Iannetta eventually was helped to his feet and walked off, holding a cloth to his nose. He was taken to a hospital for further tests as a precaution, manager Torey Lovullo said.

In the ninth, Arizona reliever Tom Wilhelmsen hit Pittsburgh’s Chris Stewart in the leg. Stewart quickly went to first base without incident.

Back in 2014, Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt was hit by Ernesto Frieri of the Pirates in August and missed the rest of the year with a broken hand. The next day, Pirates star Andrew McCutchen was drilled in the back with a fastball.

Last May, Arizona’s Jean Segura was hit in the face during a game in Pittsburgh, setting up another round of retaliation.

Iannetta homered to start a seven-run third inning. Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer during the burst.

Brewers 7, Mets 4

In Milwaukee, Eric Sogard and Orlando Arcia hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Matt Harvey, spoiling the choppy return of New York’s starter from a three-game suspension in the Brewers’ win.

Harvey (2-3) allowed seven hits and five runs, including a season-high three homers, in his first outing in 10 days.

The light-hitting Sogard, whose contract was selected earlier Friday from the minors, hit a two-run shot into the second deck in right to break a 2-2 tie. Arcia’s pinch-hit solo homer chased Harvey from the mound three batters into sixth with nobody out.

This wasn’t the outing that the Mets hoped to get out of Harvey after a drama-filled week. He has apologized for skipping a game last weekend following a late night on the town.

New York’s Neil Walker went 3- for-3, including a solo homer off Matt Garza (2-0).

Royals 3, Orioles 2

In Kansas City, Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and giving the Royals a victory over Baltimore.

Lorenzo Cain singled with one out and Hosmer doubled to right-center field off Vidal Nuno (0-1).

Hosmer is hitting .403 with a .581 slugging percentage, six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games. He has raised his batting average 97 points from .192 to .289 in that span.

Joakim Soria (2-1) worked a flawless eighth to pick up the victory. Kelvin Herrera earned his sixth save in seven chances.

Brandon Moss hit a towering 139-meter shot into the right-field water fountains in the fifth, giving the Royals a 2-1 advantage.

Caleb Joseph had two doubles, a triple, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run for Baltimore.

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2

In St. Louis, catcher Willson Contreras connected twice for his first career multihomer game, Eddie Butler threw six scoreless innings in his season debut and Chicago edged the hosts, ending the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak.

The Cubs won for just the second time in seven games.

Cub reliever Koji Uehara worked one scoreless inning, striking out two for his fifth hold of the season.

Chicago played without NL MVP Kris Bryant, who was scratched from the lineup with a stomach virus. He’s already been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Butler (1-0), who pitched the last three seasons with Colorado and was traded to the Cubs before spring training, gave up two hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Butler started in place of the injured Brett Anderson. The only two hits he allowed were infield singles by Aledmys Diaz, including a bunt.

Wade Davis got his eighth save in as many tries.

Contreras homered twice off Mike Leake (4-2), who entered with the National League’s best ERA and had only given up one home run in six starts.

Padres 6, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Brandon Maurer worked around a leadoff single while recording his fifth save, helping San Diego prevail over the slumping White Sox.

Austin Hedges, Matt Szczur and Wil Myers homered for Padres in the 10th game ever between the teams. Allen Cordoba had three hits, and Jhoulys Chacin (4-3) pitched into the seventh inning.

Maurer also pitched Thursday night and allowed four runs in the ninth inning of the Padres’ 5-2 loss at Texas, including Mike Napoli’s game-ending, three-run shot. Yolmer Sanchez opened the White Sox ninth with a leadoff single, but Maurer then retired three in a row.

Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

In Denver, Clayton Kershaw became a 20-game winner against Colorado — the most victories any pitcher has ever recorded versus the franchise.

Kershaw worked his way out of trouble time after time over seven solid innings and Chase Utley had a two-run triple as part of a five-run second for Los Angeles

Cody Bellinger added a solo homer in the eighth to help the Dodgers pull within 1½ games of Colorado.

Kershaw (6-2) ran his record to 89-0 in the regular season when Los Angeles give him at least four runs of support. He also improved to 20-6 against the Rockies, surpassing fellow lefty Randy Johnson for most all-time wins against the team.

Phillies at Nationals — ppd.