Nishikori withdraws from Madrid Open due to wrist pain

Kei Nishikori withdrew from the Madrid Open on Friday after feeling pain in his right wrist during prematch practice.

The world No. 8, who returned to competition this week after sitting out a month and a half due to an injury to the wrist, had been scheduled to meet second-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

Nishikori, seeded sixth at this tournament, was seen massaging his right wrist while practicing groundstrokes and serves. He left practice early after consulting his coach Dante Bottini.

The 27-year-old Nishikori, who received a bye in the first round, rallied to beat Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the second round Wednesday and defeated Spanish veteran David Ferrer in straight sets Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals for the fifth straight year.

Nishikori withdrew from the Barcelona Open in April due to the injury sustained in late March during the Miami Open.