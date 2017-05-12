Maeda lands on DL for first time in majors

Second-year right-hander Kenta Maeda was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of tightness in his left hamstring, the Los Angeles Dodgers said Thursday.

Maeda, who in his longest start in the majors a day earlier came within two outs of a complete game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, landed on the DL for the first time in his major-league career and was replaced on the roster by South Korean lefty Ryu Hyun-jin.

“I’m able to throw normally but we decided that I would skip a start. I’ll get to rest and it would give me a chance to freshen up,” said Maeda, who threw 191 pitches in Wednesday’s home game.

“I pitched well (in my last start) so I should be able to enjoy these 10 days,” he said.

The 29-year-old former Hiroshima Carp ace is 3-2 with a 5.03 ERA in seven starts this season. He made 32 starts, pitching 175⅔ innings, and posted a 16-11 record last season.