The J. League said Thursday it has slapped Gamba Osaka with a ¥2 million ($17,500) fine and issued a severe reprimand after a group of the club’s supporters hoisted a banner with a logo resembling a Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) symbol during a match last month.

Gamba said on April 27 that members of the group, which has since disbanded, have been banned from games indefinitely. The club had already issued a blanket ban on flags and banners at all home and away games.