Nishikori outplays Ferrer to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals

World No. 8 Kei Nishikori defeated Spanish veteran David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament for the fifth straight year.

In the third-round match that was interrupted by rain after the first game of the second set when the chair umpire ordered the retractable roof to be closed,No. 6 seed Nishikori showed no signs of having sat out a month and a half due to a right wrist injury.

“I knew I was playing against an opponent I had to be aggressive against from the start,” Nishikori said of 35-year-old Ferrer, ranked 30th in the world.

“I was able to play with good control over the game. My physical condition is also getting better.”

Nishikori is now 9-4 in his career meetings with Ferrer.