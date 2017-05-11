Mariners’ Iwakuma placed on 10-day DL due to sore shoulder

Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his right shoulder, the American League club said Wednesday.

The move came after Iwakuma’s next start had already been pushed back two days to Thursday due to a bruised knee he sustained in a May 3 game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 36-year-old, who is scheduled to undergo an MRI in Seattle, could be activated as soon as May 17, and Mariners manager Scott Servais said he trusts Iwakuma can make his own decision regarding his return date.

“They keep playing the games and we have to play our schedule and keep going,” Servais said.

Iwakuma has a 0-2 record with a 4.35 ERA in six appearances this season, his sixth year in the major leagues. He was replaced on the roster by right-hander Sam Gaviglio, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma.

Iwakuma is the fourth Mariners starting pitcher in the opening-day rotation to go on the disabled list, joining Drew Smyly, Felix Hernandez and James Paxton.