Maeda comes within two outs of first complete game in bigs

Kenta Maeda wished the longest outing of his major league career was just a little longer.

Maeda pitched into the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger homered and made a tumbling catch in left field and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Maeda (3-2) got within two outs of his first complete game in the majors. Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer in the ninth, though, and Maeda was pulled a batter later, going 8⅓ innings while allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out five and left to a rousing ovation.

“The home run in the ninth inning was a tough one to swallow,” Maeda said.

His outing was splendid as the Dodgers won their fourth consecutive game.

“He was pounding the strike zone (and) using all quadrants,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “I was hoping for him to complete it, but you get to a certain point where you want to make sure you win the game. I didn’t want him to have a sour taste after that brilliant outing.”

Bellinger belted a two-run homer in the first inning off Chad Kuhl (1-3), then got dirty to rob Gregory Polanco of a hit in the fourth. The rookie started in place of injured Andrew Toles, and fans in the left field pavilion chanted “Cody! Cody!” after the tumbling grab.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Bellinger said of hearing his name. “I just stood there and felt awkward. But it was cool.”

Bellinger has six homers and a .315 batting average through his first 14 career games. He’s been excellent filling in for injured Adrian Gonzalez at first base, and may now get regular time in left field after Toles was diagnosed Wednesday with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which will require season-ending surgery.

Kuhl allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out four. He gave up three runs with two outs in the first inning, including that home run to Bellinger.

“It’s a shame what happened in the first inning,” Kuhl said. “It’s just unacceptable.”

Pittsburgh scored just six runs in the three games and couldn’t figure out how to get to Maeda.

“He let us know right away what he was going to do,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We needed to hit the breaking ball and take that away from him, and we weren’t able to do that. He just kept throwing it and he didn’t throw a lot of fastballs.”

Maeda allowed a leadoff single to Josh Harrison in the ninth, then Cervelli hit a first-pitch homer to left field. Maeda struck out Andrew McCutchen, and then his night was done. Grant Dayton got the final two outs.

Rangers 4, Padres 3

In Arlington, Texas, Yu Darvish survived an early scare and went without a decision in the Rangers’ victory over San Diego.

In his first home start since April 29, Darvish gave up a pair of solo homers and an RBI double in the first two innings but shook off the rough start and pitched four scoreless innings from the third on.

With the Rangers down 3-1 in the fifth, Mike Napoli reached on a walk and came around to score on a Choo Shin-soo single, and Delino DeShields scored the game-tying run when Padres starter Luis Davis Perdomo was charged with a balk with the bases loaded.

DeShields scored the eventual game-winning gun on a second baseman throwing error in the seventh.

“I felt good pitching today after coming back from cold Seattle,” said Darvish, referring to his last start.

“It didn’t look good early on but I took a new approach from the third and was able to find my game. That was good, but it was even better that the team won.”

Darvish struck out six of the 25 batters he faced and walked none in his 96-pitch outing, posting his fourth straight quality start of the season.

Jeremy Jeffress (1-2) picked up the win in relief, and Brad Hand (0-2) took the loss.

Mariners 11, Phillies 6

In Philadelphia, Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and Seattle defeated the Phillies.

Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with Philadelphia. The former All-Star catcher was 3-for-30 this season before clearing the bases with a liner off the left-field wall in the seventh against Joaquin Benoit (0-2).

Seattle swept the two-game interleague series. The Phillies have lost 10 of 12.

Tony Zych (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning.

Rockies 3, Cubs 0

In Denver, German Marquez (1-2) allowed three hits over eight innings, struck out eight and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh off Kyle Hendricks (2-2).

Marquez had a no-hit bid until Kris Bryant’s double leading off the seventh inning.

Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances to help the Rockies take two of three from Chicago.

Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth that was set up by shortstop Javier Baez’s error.

Giants 6, Mets 5

In New York, Hunter Pence hit a tying single and Christian Arroyo had a three-run double against Jeurys Familia (1-1) in a four-run ninth as San Francisco, a major league-worst 12-23, took advantage of third baseman Wilmer Flores’ error to stop a five-game losing streak.

Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a two-run double off the top of the left-center fence for his third hit. Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save.

Bryan Morris (1-0) tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings. Buster Posey homered in every game of the series, connecting in three straight for the third time in his career and first since June 2013.

Astros 4, Braves 2

In Houston, Carlos Correa had two doubles and two RBIs for the Astros, who are off to their best 34-game start at 23-11.

Correa’s fifth-inning double off Jaime Garcia (1-2) drove in two runs for a 3-2 lead.

Joe Musgrove (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Atlanta tied a season high with its sixth straight loss.

Athletics 3, Angels 1

In Oakland, Andrew Triggs (5-2) walked his first three batters on 14 pitches and allowed Jefry Marte to hit into an RBI forceout but lasted six innings and didn’t allow another run.

Liam Hendriks, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla finished the four-hitter, with Casilla striking out his first two batters in a one-hit ninth for his sixth save.

Jesse Chavez (2-5) allowed two runs and three hits over 5⅔ innings in the first start against his former club.

Chad Pinder homered for Oakland.

Nationals 7, Orioles 6

In Washington, Matt Wieters hit a winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former team, ending Baltimore’s six-game winning streak.

The Nationals trailed 6-2 in the seventh before coming back. Down by two in the ninth, Washington rallied against Brad Brach (0-1), who’s serving as Baltimore’s closer while Zach Britton is on the disabled list.

Jayson Werth led off the ninth with a homer, and Bryce Harper doubled. With one out, an intentional walk and a single loaded the bases for Wieters, who hit a liner to right.

Wieters signed with the Nationals in February following an eight-year run with the Orioles.

Matt Albers (2-0) — another former Oriole — struck out three straight batters for the win.

Blue Jays 8, Indians 7

In Toronto, Ryan Goins singled home the winning run off Cody Allen (0-1) in the ninth, capping the Blue Jays’ comeback from a 7-3, third-inning deficit.

Jose Bautista slugged a three-run home run and Ezequiel Carrera added a tying, two-run drive for Toronto, which won consecutive series for the first time this season.

Roberto Osuna (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth.

Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 1

In Phoenix, Zack Godley allowed four hits in seven innings after being called up from Triple-A in time to make his second start of the season, and Arizona ended a three-game losing streak.

Nick Ahmed, Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury homered for the Diamondbacks.

Godley (1-0) allowed one run and struck out six.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed three earned runs and eight hits in six innings.

Rays 12, Royals 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Chris Archer (3-1) gave up five hits in eight shutout innings to win for the first time in five starts since April 14 and help Tampa Bay snap a three-game losing streak.

Logan Morrison, Rickie Weeks Jr. and Colby Rasmus homered for the Rays; Rasmus had a grand slam off Peter Moylan in the eighth.

Jason Hammel (1-4) yielded seven runs — six earned — and 13 hits in seven innings.

Cardinals 7, Marlins 5

In Miami, pinch hitter Dexter Fowler, out of the starting lineup for the past six games because of a sore lat, hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the sixth off Jarlin Garcia (0-1) as St. Louis overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row.

Fowler drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning Tuesday after St. Louis rallied from a 5-1 eighth-inning deficit.

The Cardinals went 6-0 on their swing through Atlanta and Miami. It’s the first time they’ve gone undefeated on a trip of at least six games in their 126-year history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Sam Tuivailala (2-0) pitched a hitless fifth, and Oh Seung-hwan escaped a two-on, no-out situation in the ninth for his ninth save.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa gave up a run on two hits while pitching the sixth inning. It was his 15th appearance of the season.

Brewers 7, Red Sox 4

In Milwaukee, Keon Broxton and Eric Thames had two hits each and set the tone in a four-run fifth inning.

The Brewers won a second straight interleague slugfest in game that featured 24 hits, 13 for Milwaukee.

Red Sox starter Kyle Kendrick (0-2) was shelled for six runs and 10 hits in 4⅓ innings.

Brewers reliever Rob Scahill (1-1) allowed just two walks over 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Twins at White Sox — ppd.