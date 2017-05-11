Yamada, Takai ignite 15-hit parade as Swallows crush Carp

Tetsuto Yamada went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Yuhei Takai hit a pair of two-run doubles to power the Tokyo Yakult Swallows to a 12-3 victory over the Hiroshima Carp.

After Hiroshima slugger Brad Eldred belted a solo homer in the top of the fourth to tie the game 2-2 at Jingu Stadium, Ryota Fujii and Yamada hit back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the inning to put Yakult ahead.

Two innings later, Yamada and Takai added three more runs combined and the Swallows erupted for a five-run eighth to notch 15 hits in all, handing the visiting defending Central League champion its fifth loss in six games.

“I’ve been delivering results lately and my condition has been improving,” said Yamada, who also recorded his sixth steal this year. “I was intent on swinging the bat my way and gave it my all in every at-bat.”

Yakult veteran lefty Masanori Ishikawa (3-3) held Hiroshima to two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 5-1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Carp starter Yuya Fukui (1-1), appearing in only his second game this season, gave up seven runs, six of them earned, in six innings. He allowed 10 hits, three walks and beaned one bater.

Hiroshima fell 1½ games behind the league-leading Hanshin Tigers, who were idle Thursday.

BayStars 4, Dragons 3

At Nagoya Dome, Toshihiko Kuramoto hit a game-tying two-run homer and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo put Yokohama ahead with an RBI single to edge last-place Chunichi.

Joe Wieland (3-0) yielded three runs on five hits and two walks.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 4, Marines 1

At Sendai’s Kobo Park, Tohoku Rakuten’s Zealous Wheeler belted a three-run home run in the first inning and Japhet Amador hit a solo clout for Tohoku Rakuten against Chiba Lotte.

Yoshinao Kamata (2-2) held the Marines to one run over five innings and four relievers kept the visitors scoreless the rest of the way.

Closer Yuki Matsui picked up his 14th save.

Hawks 7, Buffaloes 0

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Alfredo Despaigne hit a three-run homer and starter Rick van den Hurk (3-0) tossed two-hit ball over six innings as Fukuoka SoftBank blanked Orix for its fourth consecutive win.

Three Hawks relievers combined to keep the Buffaloes hitless in three innings.