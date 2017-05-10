Doi advances to third round at Madrid Open

Misaki Doi beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-1, 6-2 in the women’s singles Tuesday to book herself a spot in the third round of the Madrid Open.

Unseeded Doi, who pulled off a surprise upset over world No. 10 Madison Keys in the first round, needed just 51 minutes to dispose of her 82nd-ranked opponent.

“I was able to maintain my pace from start to finish,” said the 26-year-old Doi, a left-handed player currently ranked 53rd in the world.

“I’ve been able to play aggressively which has made the difference,” she said.

Doi will face 83rd-ranked Sorana-Mihaela Cirstea of Romania on Wednesday.