Surging Mets too much for slumping Giants

No doubt about it, the New York Mets lead the majors in drama this season.

In the middle of it all, they’re winning again.

Zack Wheeler pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homered and New York scored four times in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants.

Hours after an embarrassed Matt Harvey returned from his three-day suspension with a string of contrite apologies, the banged-up Mets began moving on from their latest commotion. Despite all the injuries and turmoil recently, New York (16-16) has righted itself on the field by winning eight of 11 following a six-game slide.

“There’s been a lot of action around here. To get off, jump out to a big start like that, I think that kind of let everybody have a deep breath and really just concentrate on the game,” manager Terry Collins said.

Jeff Samardzija (0-5) and the Giants, outhit 13-2, are headed in the opposite direction after their fifth consecutive defeat and eighth in 10 games. San Francisco, with three World Series titles and four playoff appearances since 2010, has the worst record in the majors at 11-23.

The team got more bad news moments before the first pitch when All-Star closer Mark Melancon was put on the disabled list — though the Giants haven’t had many late leads to protect.

“I can’t explain why we’re not hitting,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “It’s been a while, and we’re just sputtering here.”

Buster Posey went deep for the Giants, giving him home runs in consecutive games for the first time since July 2015.

Wheeler (2-2) tossed six innings in his best start since missing two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was drafted sixth overall by San Francisco in 2009 and shipped to the Mets for slugger Carlos Beltran in July 2011.

“I did have four walks, but that’s the best I’ve felt all season,” Wheeler said.

T.J. Rivera had three more hits for the resurgent Mets, including an RBI double off the wall in the second. The rookie fill-in for injured Lucas Duda also made a couple of nice plays at first base.

Neil Walker keyed the first-inning outburst against Samardzija with a two-run triple on a sinking line drive that went under the glove of charging left fielder Eduardo Nunez, an infielder by trade.

Jose Reyes added an RBI single and Rene Rivera had a run-scoring double, both with two outs.

Conforto homered in the seventh off Samardzija, who eventually settled in. He struck out nine and walked none but was tagged for six runs and a season-high 10 hits in seven innings.

“We’ve got plenty of talent on this team. I don’t think that’s the issue,” Samardzija said. “We need to go out there day to day and forget the past and play for today.”

Rockies 10, Cubs 4 (1st)

Cubs 8, Rockies 1 (2nd)

In Denver, John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Cubs stop a four-game skid in the finale of a day-night doubleheader.

Chicago gave Lackey plenty of cushion with a five-run second inning against Kyle Freeland (3-2). Javier Baez added a two-run homer in the eighth and Kris Bryant tacked on a solo shot in the ninth.

Lackey (3-3) allowed just four singles, a sharp contrast to his previous start at Coors Field, when he surrendered 10 runs on June 8, 2015.

In the opener, Colorado scored six runs in the third inning and Mark Reynolds homered for a fourth straight game. Antonio Senzatela (5-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

Jake Arrieta (4-2) was removed after 3⅔ innings — his shortest stint as a Cub. He surrendered nine hits and nine runs, but just five were earned.

Cardinals 6, Marlins 5

In Miami, pinch hitter Dexter Fowler singled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and St. Louis rallied from a late four-run deficit for its fifth consecutive victory.

The game was tied when Magneuris Sierra reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth and continued to second on an errant throw to first by A.J. Ramos (1-2). Fowler, held out of the starting lineup for the previous five games because of a sore shoulder, followed with a sharp single to right field, and the speedy Sierra slid home ahead of Giancarlo Stanton’s throw.

Trevor Rosenthal (1-1) pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth. Oh Seung-hwan pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-3-for Miami.

Dodgers 4, Pirates 3

In Los Angeles, pinch-hitter Austin Barnes doubled home the winning run with one out in the 10th against Daniel Hudson (0-2) as Los Angeles won its fourth straight.

Pitcher Ross Stripling scored from first after pinch running for Yasmani Grandal, who led off the 10th with a single.

Orioles 5, Nationals 4 (12)

In Baltimore, Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbor. The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours.

Logan Verrett (2-0) pitched three shutout innings for the Orioles, who improved to 22-10, including 13-3 at home.

Reds 5, Yankees 3

In Cincinnati, Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during the latest big inning off CC Sabathia, and the Reds stopped the Yankees’ six-game win streak.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up six singles — most of them grounders through the infield — while scoring five runs in the second inning.

Sabathia gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings. His ERA has risen from 2.25 to 5.77 over his last four starts.

Tim Adleman (2-1), who was born in Staten Island, gave up three runs in five innings against the AL’s top offense, including solo homers by Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. Raisel Iglesias pitched the last two innings for his sixth save in six chances.

Brewers 11, Red Sox 7

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames hit his 13th homer in the Brewers’ five-run first inning, helping Milwaukee overcome a big night for Mookie Betts.

Keon Broxton drove in four runs for the Brewers, and Carlos Torres (2-3) pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings for the win.

Betts went 4-for-4, drove in four runs and finished a triple short of the cycle. Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz (3-2) allowed six runs and seven hits in four innings.

Royals 7, Rays 6 (12)

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, helping Kansas City to the road win.

Moustakas connected against Diego Moreno (0-1), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher, on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Moreno was promoted from Triple-A Durham before the game.

Royals right-hander Jakob Junis (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Omaha, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the 11th. Kelvin Herrera got three outs for his fifth save.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer for Kansas City. The All-Star catcher went 3-for-4 and walked twice.

Mariners 10, Phillies 9

In Philadelphia, Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Phillies in Carlos Ruiz’s return to Philadelphia.

Gamel went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, two singles and a double. The right fielder also threw out the potential go-ahead run at home in the eighth.

Robinson Cano, who left the game with a quadriceps injury, also homered for the Mariners.

Ruiz, one of the key players in Philadelphia’s run to consecutive World Series appearances in 2008-09, got a standing ovation when he pinch-hit in the eighth and flied out.

Rangers 11, Padres 0

In San Diego, Texas right-hander A.J. Griffin dominated his hometown Padres with a four-hitter for his second career shutout.

Joey Gallo, Ryan Rua and Robinson Chirinos homered for the Rangers, who scored two more runs than in their previous four games combined. Gallo and Rua each drove in three runs.

After splitting a two-game series, the teams head to Arlington for two more.

All four hits off Griffin (4-0) were singles, and the Padres got only one runner as far as third base.

San Diego right-hander Jered Weaver lasted only three innings, allowing seven runs and six hits.

Astros 8, Braves 3

In Houston, Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive homers off Bartolo Colon during Astros’ five-run first inning.

Houston led 4-0 after Correa launched a three-run shot with no outs. Beltran followed with his third homer this season.

Josh Reddick also connected for the Astros, belting a solo shot in the fifth for his 100th career homer.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki drove in a run and finished 1-for-3.

Astros starter Charlie Morton (4-2) allowed three runs — one earned — in 5⅔ innings for his third straight win.

Colon (1-4) gave up eight runs and three homers, both season highs, in 5⅔ innings.

Twins 7, White Sox 2

In Chicago, Hector Santiago beat his former team once again and Byron Buxton tied his career high with three hits, leading the Twins to the victory.

Santiago (4-1) allowed two runs in 6⅔ innings. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA against the White Sox, who drafted him in the 30th round in 2006 and traded him in 2013 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago scored twice in the third inning but did not have another hit until two outs in the ninth. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers closed out Minnesota’s four-hitter.

Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot off Chicago’s Mike Pelfrey (0-3) in the fourth inning.

Indians 6, Blue Jays 0

In Toronto, Carlos Carrasco and two Cleveland relievers combined on a four-hitter, and Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer.

Lonnie Chisenhall reached base three times for the Indians, who scored more than three runs for the first time since a 12-4 win over Seattle on April 30.

Carrasco (4-2) pitched seven innings to remain unbeaten on the road. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four road starts this season.

Andrew Miller worked the eighth and Nick Goody finished up.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales was pulled in the seventh inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. He grounded out twice before leaving.

Called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his season debut, Toronto right-hander Mike Bolsinger (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 ⅓ innings.

Tigers 7, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, Justin Upton and James McCann homered, and Mikie Mahtook singled in two runs.

Justin Verlander (3-2) won his second straight start, giving up three runs, seven hits and three walks in six-plus innings.

Angels 7, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Yunel Escobar hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, and Albert Pujols and Ben Revere added solo shots for Los Angeles as AL MVP Mike Trout missed his fourth straight game because of a tight left hamstring.