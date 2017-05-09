England coach Jones says preparation, not draw key for Rugby World Cup

Former Japan coach and current England boss Eddie Jones said Tuesday he didn’t care what pool his team ends up in when the draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup is made Wednesday at Kyoto State Guest House.

“I don’t look at it like that,” he told Kyodo News. “To win a World Cup you need to win seven games so it doesn’t matter who you get, you need to prepare well.”

Jones coached Australia to the silver medal in 2003 before helping South Africa win the Webb Ellis Cup four years later.

He guided Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

“It doesn’t affect the way you plan but it does mean you specialize the preparation on what is the important game in the group,” Jones said of finding out what five teams make up each of the four pools in the round-robin stage of the tournament.