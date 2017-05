Warriors complete four-game sweep of Jazz

The Splash Brothers provided the fast start, and the Golden State Warriors made it a quick finish to the second round.

They’re four wins from another NBA Finals appearance, and so far nobody can slow them down.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Warriors completed a second-round sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory Monday night.

“We have a lot of talent,” Curry said. “We never know who is going to have a hot night.

“We try to move the ball, use each other to create open shots and when we do that, the ball is hopping and a lot of good things happen.”

The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and now await the winner of the Houston Rockets-San Antonio Spurs series that is tied at 2-2.

The Warriors kept pace with defending champion Cleveland in what has appeared like an inevitable third straight NBA Finals matchup. Both teams are 8-0 thus far.

“Steph was Steph and we fed off him,” Golden State interim head coach Mike Brown said of Curry, who was 9-for-15 from the field including 4 of 10 on 3-point shots, and went 8-for-8 at the free-throw line.

Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that.

Golden State jumped out to a 39-17 lead at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6-for-8 in the opening period.

Thompson finished with 21 points, Kevin Durant scored 18 on 7-for-14 shooting and Draymond Green, a Michigan State alum, posted his third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Gordon Hayward paced the Jazz with 25 points and Shelvin Mack chipped in 18.

“The most important thing was we imposed our will on the game and we had the game at our pace,” Green said.

Curry, who scored 25.3 points per game during the regular season, entered the game averaging 26.7 in the playoffs, but Thompson had struggled against the Jazz. That ended Monday.

Thompson rebounded from a six-point effort in Game 3 with back-to-back jumpers out the gate. Curry then drained consecutive 3s and the rout was on.

The Jazz started 3-for-16 from the field as Golden State hit from all areas and finished shooting 57.1 percent in the first quarter.

Curry picked up right where he left off after an 11-point fourth quarter in Game 3 with a 14-point first quarter. He, Thompson and Green combined for 29 points in that first 12 minutes.

The Jazz tried to put off their vacation. They used a 14-0 run early in the second quarter, sparked by the suddenly active Dante Exum and Derrick Favors, to cut the lead to 10 points.

Utah closed the half with a 12-2 run to trail 60-52 at halftime, but every time the Jazz made a significant run the rest of the way, the Warriors answered and pushed the lead back to double digits.

The Jazz never led Monday and failed to do so in three of the four games against the Warriors.

Utah ended a four-year playoff drought. Hayward developed into an All-Star and Rudy Gobert became a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

The addition of veterans George Hill, Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw to the young corps of Hayward, Gobert, Favors, Hood and Joe Ingles turned into the team’s first second-round appearance since 2010.

“It’s been a unique arc for us,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “The adversity that kind of continued to rear its head and the way these guys dealt with it. It was apropos tonight.

“What happened, happened. We got blitzed.”

Kerr’s return still not certain

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remains out after having a spinal cord leak procedure at Duke University on Friday. There is no timetable for his return.

Kerr, in his third season at the helm, had back surgery about two years ago and has been dealing with complications. Brown took over as acting coach for Game 3 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.