Braves release former NL MVP Howard from Triple-A Gwinnett

The Braves have released former National League MVP Ryan Howard from his minor league contract after he struggled at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta signed Howard, a longtime star with the Philadelphia Phillies, shortly after the season began. He went to extended spring training in Florida before joining the G-Braves a couple of weeks ago.

He lasted only 11 games. Howard was released Monday after hitting .184 with one homer and five RBIs.

The Braves were hoping Howard could bolster an anemic bench and serve as designated hitter for interleague games. But his options were limited since he can only play first base and Atlanta already has Freddie Freeman.

Going in a different direction, the Braves completed a deal with Minnesota for utility player Danny Santana. The Twins received left-handed reliever Kevin Chapman and cash considerations.