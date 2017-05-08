Oilers explode for seven goals to force Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers bounced back from a tough loss in the last game with a resounding win, and put the pressure on the Anaheim Ducks.

Leon Draisaitl had three goals and two assists, Mark Letestu added two goals and two assists, and the Oilers cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, forcing a decisive Game 7 in their NHL Western Conference semifinal series.

“Obviously the season was on the line and we all had to step it up a notch and the whole group did,” Draisaitl said.

Game 7 is Wednesday night at Anaheim, with the winner advancing to face the Nashville Predators in the conference finals.

“The big test is coming up,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re going to have to park this one quickly and get ready for a big battle down there.”

The Ducks will head back to southern California looking to end a trend of having lost a Game 7 at home in four straight years. Anaheim was eliminated in the first round of 2013 (Detroit) and 2016 (Nashville), the second round in 2014 (Los Angeles), and the conference finals in 2015 (Chicago) in Game 7s at the Honda Center. The Ducks led each of those series 3-2 before back-to-back losses ended their seasons.

“Half of the guys in here haven’t been here for that stuff,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said. “We’re going back with the preparation to be ready for a big game. It doesn’t really matter what the situation is. It is still win or go home.”

The Oilers won twice in Anaheim to open this series and narrowly lost Game 5 there in double overtime.

Zach Kassian and Anton Slepychev also scored and Cam Talbot stopped 34 shots for the Oilers, who led 5-0 after the first period.

Predators 3, Blues 1

In Nashville, Ryan Johansen celebrated his game-winning goal with a windmill fist pump and the Predators finished off the rest of a thrilling third period with the standing-room-only crowd on their feet anticipating history.

Yes, the team that plays in a place called “Smashville” is going someplace the Predators have never been before: The NHL Western Conference final.

Johansen scored 3:15 into the third, and the Predators advanced to the conference finals in their fourth try by taking their series against the Blues in six games.

“It’s a big step for the franchise,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “This is such a great city, such a great hockey city, I think people finally recognize that. Our fans are unbelievable.”

The Predators won their ninth straight playoff game in Nashville going back to last postseason.

Goalie Pekka Rinne made 23 saves and had an assist. Josi had a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-netter with 60 seconds left.

“Right now, it means everything,” Rinne said. “We haven’t gotten further than this before. Obviously, it’s a great feeling. There’s a lot of work left. After this second round, there are only four teams left. We all know that we have what it takes and everything is in our hands.”

Nashville will play either Anaheim or Edmonton in the next round.