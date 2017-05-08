Brave Thunders’ Fazekas earns B. League scoring title

Since September, 18 first-division teams competed for supremacy during the regular season. The same number of second-flight clubs did the same thing.

With the 60-game regular season wrapping up on Sunday in the B. League’s inaugural campaign, here’s a look at which players finished with top statistics.

In B1, Kawasaki’s Nick Fazekas, a 31-year-old former NBA forward/center for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, averaged 27.1 points per game to earn the scoring title. He’s followed by Niigata’s Davante Gardner (21.9), Shiga’s Julian Mavunga (19.5), Niigata’s Clint Chapman (18.9), Chiba’s Tyler Stone (18.3), Tokyo’s Diante Garrett (18.1), Tochigi’s Ryan Rossiter (17.3), Mikawa’s Kosuke Kanamaru (16.7), Nagoya’s Jerome Tillman and San-en’s Robert Dozier (15.9) to complete the top 10.

Rossiter, a Siena University alum, finished as the top rebounder, grabbing 13.3 boards per game. Fazekas followed at 12.7 per game, and ex-NBA post player Josh Harrellson of Osaka averaged 11.7. The rest of the top 10: Mikawa’s Isaac Butts (11.6), Toyama’s Sam Willard (9.6), Gardner (8.8), Chiba’s Michael Parker (8.5), Hokkaido’s Daniel Miller (8.5), Sendai’s Tshilidzi Nephawe (8.5) and Tokyo’s Joji Takeuchi (8.5).

Toyama’s Naoki Uto, an up-and-coming 25-year-old backcourt star, led the top flight with 4.3 assists a game. He had four 10-assist games, including in back-to-back contests on March 19 and 25. Mikawa’s J.R. Sakuragi remains a potent playmaker at age 40, the former UCLA and Vancouver Grizzlies forward averaging 4.1 assists for the SeaHorses. Chiba’s Yuki Togashi dished out 4.0 assists a game, followed by San-en’s Tatsuya Suzuki (3.9), Garrett (3.9), Niigata’s Kei Igarashi (3.7), Mavunga (3.5), Tochigi’s NBA pioneer Yuta Tubuse (3.4), Mikawa’s Makoto Hiejima (3.4) and Hokkaido’s Ryota Sakurai (3.3).

Shibuya’s Kenta Hirose finished atop the chart in steals, making 2.0 per contest. Kyoto’s Marcus Dove took the second spot (1.8) and the versatile Parker was third (1.7), followed by Niigata’s Shunki Hatakeyama (1.5), Rossiter (1.5), Tokyo’s Daiki Tanaka (1.5), ex-NBA guard Garrett (1.4), Tochigi’s Jeff Gibbs (1.3), Nagoya’s Takaya Sasayama (1.3) and former minor league pitcher Ira Brown of Shibuya (1.3).

Harrellson, who played at the University of Kentucky before launching his pro career, claimed the top spot for blocks, swatting 1.9 a game. Parker averaged 1.8, followed by Miller (1.7), Chapman (1.7), former NBA big man Hilton Armstrong of Chiba (1.5), Mikawa’s Gavin Edwards (1.2), Ryukyu’s Anthony McHenry (1.1), and Nephawe, a native of South Africa, plus Dozier and Ryukyu’s Lamont Hamilton (1.0 apiece).

Here are top stat leaders for B2:

Scoring — Kagawa’s Chehales Tapscott (19.5), Ibaraki’s Rick Rickert (18.6), Nagoya’s Solomon Alabi (18.1), Tokyo Excellence’s Ryan Stephan (17.9), Aomori’s Kyle Barrone (17.9), Aomori’s Alan Wiggins Jr. (15.6), Gunma’s Thomas Kennedy (14.5), Kumamoto’s Reggie Warren (13.7), Ehime’s Tatsuhiko Toshino (13.5) and Iwate’s Nicchaeus Doaks (13.4).

Rebounding — Alabi (13.1), Rickert (12.9), Shimane’s Josh Davis (11.3), Doaks (11.0), Stephan (10.8), Barrone (10.8), Fukushima’s Nigel Spikes (9.9), Iwate’s Donald Lawson (9.8), Yamagata’s Gary Hamilton (9.5), and Tapscott (9.3).

Assists — Kumamoto’s Takumi Furuno (5.1), Kagoshima’s Kazuto Sameshima (4.7), Tokyo Excellence’s Tatsuya Nishiyama (4.1), Toshino (3.5), Tapscott (3.2), Hiroshima’s Seiji Ikaruga (3.2), Nara’s Atsunobu Hirao (3.1), Earthfriends Tokyo’s Shota Watanabe (3.1), Iwate’s Makoto Sawaguchi (2.9) and Fukushima’s Cedric Bozeman (2.8).

Steals — Furuno (2.2), Tapscott (1.8), Kumamoto’s Yuji Kanbara (1.7), Toshino (1.6), Ehime’s Taishi Kasahara (1.6), Kagoshima’s Rintaro Tokunaga (1.5), Gunma’s Masashi Obuchi (1.5), Spikes (1.4), Gunma’s Hirotaka Kondo (1.4) and Iwate’s Koji Nagata (1.3).

Blocks — Kagoshima’s Chukwudiebere Maduabum (2.4), Spikes (1.8), Gunma’s Abdullahi Kuso (1.8), Shimane’s Wayne Marshall (1.4), Alabi (1.4), Davis (1.4), Hiroshima’s Connor Lammert (1.3), Kagoshima’s Adrian Forbes (1.3), Barrone (1.1) and Doaks (1.0).