Mets suspend Harvey for undisclosed reason

Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended three days by the team on Sunday for an undisclosed violation of team rules, the latest hiccup for a club beset by problems on and off the field this season.

General manager Sandy Alderson announced the suspension in a brief statement before the game, shortly before Harvey was scheduled to start against Miami. Alderson said the right-hander had been sent home, but declined further comment.

Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to face the Marlins. In his first big league game since 2015, the lefty was hit hard, giving up six runs on eight hits in 3⅔ innings.

The Mets said Harvey’s suspension was effective Saturday. Manager Terry Collins held a closed-door meeting with his team before the game to talk about the penalty.

“We are going to keep it in house, the way it’s supposed to be,” Collins said. “We hope to put it behind us and move forward.”

The suspension removed Harvey from the 25-man roster. The Mets transferred Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wilk. The Mets also claimed lefty Tommy Milone off waivers from Milwaukee — he was 1-0 with one save and a 6.43 ERA.

Collins indicated that he was aware that a suspension could be on the horizon for Harvey.

“There were some moves made last night because we felt this might occur,” he said.